Impact Wrestling News: New Knockouts Champion crowned at Impact: Under Pressure

The Demon Bunny has lost her title to one of Impact's fastest rising stars.

Su Yung defeated Allie to win the Knockouts Title

Earlier today, at Impact Wrestling’s Under Pressure show, the Knockouts Championship finally changed hands for the first time in two months when one of Impact’s fastest rising stars Su Yung won the championship belt from former champion Allie.

In January of 2018, Allie defeated Laurel Van Ness to win the Impact Knockouts Championship for the second time in her Pro Wrestling career and following a successful title defense against Sienna on 22nd March, Allie was subsequently attacked by a debuting Su Yung.

Following Yung’s attack on Allie, the two ladies eventually met in an Impact ring at their Redemption pay-per-view, when Allie successfully retained the title.

Channeling the inner spirit of her close friend Rosemary, ‘The Demon Bunny’ Allie looked to get some retribution against Su Yung, who had previously buried ‘The Demon Assassin’ inside a coffin (in order to write her off television due to an unfortunate ACL injury).

Allie, who on this occasion once again looked to retain the Knockouts Title over Yung, eventually fell to the wrath of the Undead Bride in a Last Rites Match, as Su Yung successfully won the Impact Knockouts Championship for the very first time in her career, after knocking down Allie into the coffin and eventually closing the lid on her to capture the prestigious Knockouts Title.

Ever since making her debut for Impact Wrestling, Su Yung has been absolutely brilliant in portraying such a menacing character.

Now that Yung has finally won the Impact Knockouts Title, we could certainly expect another rematch between her and Allie down the road and with the current state of the Impact Knockouts Division, we could also potentially witness Yung defend her title belt in a big match at the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

With the likes of Tessa Blanchard, Taya Valkyrie, and Kiera Hogan all working for Impact, the possibilities are endless.

