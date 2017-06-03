Impact Wrestling News: Rey Mysterio is open to working with Impact Wrestling

In a recent interview, Rey Mysterio opened up about the possibility of working in Impact Wrestling.

Mysterio said that he wouldn’t mind working in Impact

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio was interviewed by Sports Illustrated recently. During the interview, when asked about working with Impact Wrestling in the future, Mysterio mentioned that it is a possibility.

In case you did not know...

After a spell of nearly 15 years, Rey Mysterio left the WWE back in 2015. He went on to work for AAA later and has been an active performer on the United States independent circuit as well. He also showcased his skills in NJPW and Lucha Underground. He even won the Trios championship during his run in Lucha Underground.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Mysterio revealed that he has spoken with Impact Wrestling in the past. The master of 619 noted that he wouldn’t mind working with Impact if the right circumstances arise.

“I was actually in conversations a while back with Impact about doing some shows. To be honest with you, it’s not that I don’t want to go work for them, it’s just like I didn’t have it in my game plan. I also didn’t have Lucha Underground in my game plan before it was created. If the circumstances were right, I wouldn’t mind going”

However, Mysterio went on to add that he would not be interested in a contractual deal with Impact.

“I’m not interested in signing a contractual deal, but I would love to do some shows. People want to see diversity in their opponents and fans want to see their dream matches. If people want to see a match-up, let’s make it happen.”

What’s next?

Mysterio expressing his willingness to work in Impact is a good thing. Impact Wrestling has been making major strides since the return of Jeff Jarrett. Mysterio would help Impact reach new heights. Jarrett is likely to open talks with the Mexican and if things turn out well, we could see Mysterio work in Impact.

Author’s take

A contractual deal between Mysterio and Impact is apparently out of the question. The promotion, however, could sign him up for a few matches.

