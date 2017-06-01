Impact Wrestling News: Rey Mysterio on the one thing that could lead to his Impact signing

Will the Master of the 619 make his way to the Impact Zone?

Could the Master of the 619 be considering a run in Impact Wrestling?

What’s the Story?

Rey Mysterio is currently employed by Lucha Underground but claims he’s also open to working in another wrestling organisation. Mysterio was interviewed by Sports Illustrated and discussed about the possibility of competing in Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn’t know...

Mysterio has been wrestling for 28 years and has worked for a multitude of promotions all over the world. His career began in Mexico and later to a variety of organisations like AAA, ECW, WCW, and the WWE.

He is known primarily for his time in WCW and WWE as a cruiserweight wrestler and went on to become a three-time world champion during the course of his WWE career. Mysterio was released in 2015 and continued working in several promotions such as What Culture Pro Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Lucha Underground.

The heart of the matter

The Master of the 619 told Sports Illustrated that he’d have no problem wrestling for Impact, but it wasn’t in his game plan currently.

“I was actually in conversations a while back with Impact about doing some shows. To be honest with you, it’s not that I don’t want to go work for them, it’s just like I didn’t have it in my game plan. I also didn’t have Lucha Underground in my game plan before it was created.

What’s next?

Mysterio said he’d be willing to wrestle for the company under the right circumstances so he can give the fans some of the dream matches they’ve been craving.

“If the circumstances were right, I wouldn’t mind going. I’m not interested in signing a contractual deal, but I would love to do some shows. People want to see diversity in their opponents and fans want to see their dream matches. If people want to see a match-up, let’s make it happen.”

Season 3 of Lucha Underground continues tonight on the El Ray Network.

Author’s take

The prospect of seeing Mysterio debut in the Impact Zone could be great for the fans and for Impact Wrestling.

Impact Wrestling has picked up some buzz with following their arrival in India, so seeing a man who many considered to be one of the greatest luchadors of all time compete in the Impact Zone could be fantastic.