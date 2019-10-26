Impact Wrestling News: Sami Callihan discusses his favorite horror movies and how they inspired him

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 42 // 26 Oct 2019, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sami Callihan

Ahead of Halloween, Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan sat down with AXS TV for a horror-themed chat. They discussed his favorite horror movies, how these movies helped him shape his in-ring persona, his plans for Halloween, and a lot more.

Horror movie talk

Callihan revealed Nightmare on Elm Street to be one of his favorite horror movies of all time. He also disclosed the fact that his parents were horror movie buffs and they raised him to be one too.

The Draw also talked about the movies that scared him during his childhood.

Child’s Play. 100%. Up until I was a little bit older, Child’s Play was the scariest thing to me. My brothers used to torment me when I was little with a Chucky replica doll that our family had. It messed me up for years, until I was probably like 10 or 11 years old.

During the interview, Callihan revealed how he wanted to be a Ghostbuster and make it his occupation. Fortunately for us, he chose to be a pro-wrestler when he realized that his dream could never become a reality.

Ghostbusters was absolutely my favorite thing as a child, outside of Horror. I remember when people would ask ‘What do you want to be when you get older?’, it was either pro wrestler or Ghostbuster. Then I realized Ghostbuster wasn’t a real occupation, so I went with pro wrestler.

Inspiration for his persona

Callihan has performed for Impact Wrestling, CZW, PWG, Lucha Underground, WWE, and many other notable pro-wrestling promotions. He has been an intimidating character wherever he's gone and his in-ring actions have been gruesome and effective at the same time. In the interview, Callihan discussed how his love for horror movies helped him shape his gimmick.

I’m a huge Universal Monsters fan. Dracula, Frankenstein, Creature From The Black Lagoon, Wolf-Man. I wanted to be a character that was completely over the top. But through time, that had to evolve. It became a more Devil’s Rejects, House Of 1,000 Corpses-type character, and then it went from there to an American Psycho-style character.

Advertisement

Right now, I’ve just kind of become myself, which is this crazy dude from Ohio that is enthralled with Horror Movies and believes Horror Movies are real, and it’s not so much of a character anymore.

Finally, the No. 1 contender for the Impact World Championship shared his plans for this year's Halloween.

I haven’t really been able to celebrate Halloween to its full potential the last couple years with my schedule. But, if I’m able to be home on Halloween this year, I’m probably going to be something from the Rob Zombie franchise, because I’m such a big fan of his work and the way his characters look and have evolved over the years.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!