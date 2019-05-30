×
Impact Wrestling News: Scarlett Bordeaux unfollows Impact Wrestling on social media

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
354   //    30 May 2019, 21:28 IST

Scarlett Bordeaux's pro wrestling future is up in the air
Scarlett Bordeaux's pro wrestling future is up in the air

What's the story?

Ryan Satin on Twitter pointed out that Scarlett Bordeaux has removed all references to Impact Wrestling from her bio on social media and has unfollowed them as well. This comes right after she reportedly asked for her release from the company.

In case you didn't know..

If there is one popular wrestler on Impact Wrestling, it's Scarlett Bordeaux. Her character is essentially a spinoff of Sable from WWE's Attitude Era. Perhaps, the main difference between her and Sable is that she is a much better wrestler.

Scarlett Bordeaux has one of the more entertaining segments on Impact. Her overt personality is both enticing but amusing. As mentioned earlier, it's an exaggerated version of a WWE Diva from the 1990s and early 2000s.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned earlier, Ryan Satin on Twitter reported that Scarlett Bordeaux doesn't seem to be following Impact Wrestling on social media anymore. Here's what Satin had to say earlier:

This is quite interesting as other wrestlers have also asked for their release from Impact Wrestling. This includes the likes of Killer Kross and Gursinder Singh. It should be noted that Killer Kross is in a relationship with Scarlett Bordeaux.

What's next?

It's unknown at this time whether Impact Wrestling will grant her a release. Her contract is rumored to be a multi-year one. With Scarlett's status up in the air, it would be interesting to see which company makes an effort to sign her up. WWE may want to sign her but it's probably within reason to think AEW could sign her as well. Her character could be a great addition to AEW once their weekly show starts on TNT in the fall.

Do you think Scarlett Bordeaux would be a good addition to AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

