Impact Wrestling News: Tag team announces sudden departure

And it continues.....

A premature end.

In what has taken the Impact Wrestling faithful by storm, Reno Scum have officially parted ways with the company. The tag team took to Twitter to drop the news:

Parted ways with @IMPACTWRESTLING Thankful for the opportunity and support they gave me through injury. Let’s do it again down the road. Oi! — Reno Scum Thornstowe (@Thornstowe_Scum) October 27, 2017

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for everything they did for us loved every minute hopefully we will see each other again OI! OI! — david luster (@legendbaby81) October 27, 2017

Adam Thornstowe and Luster The Legend are the men behind the moniker, who began wrestling in 2015. They previously worked for Global Force Wrestling (before the merger with Impact), where they were beaten by the Bollywood Boyz in a Tag Team titles tournament finals to crown the inaugural champion.

The duo debuted for Impact Wrestling (who have now split from GFW) in March in a match against DCC. Their quest to win the Tag team straps ended in failure after Latin American Xchange (LAX) denied them victory in a Fatal-4-Way title match.

Everything was going according to plan when an injury threw a spanner in the works. Thornstowe sustained a biceps injury, rendering the team inactive till the time of this writing.

Pro wrestling is all about the returns and as Thornstowe himself said it, the paths of Impact and the talented tag team could meet sometime in the near future.

In case you're oblivious to Reno Scum's work, here's a highlight package to get you introduced: