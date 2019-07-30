Impact Wrestling News: Tenille Dashwood officially signs, when she will make her debut

Tenille Dashwood

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling has announced that former WWE star Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, has officially signed with the company.

In case you didn't know..

Tenille Dashwood began her WWE career in NXT, back when it was known as Florida Championship Wrestling, in 2011. After FCW rebranded to NXT in 2012, Dashwood, known in WWE as Emma, remained in the developmental brand until she made her main roster debut in January of 2014.

After a lukewarm debut on the main roster in WWE, Emma announced she would be returning to NXT in 2015, and she would later return to the main roster in 2016.

Emma suffered an unfortunate setback early in her main roster career when she was arrested for shoplifting in July of 2014 and was subsequently released from WWE. However, later in the day of her release, Emma was reinstated by WWE, with the company issuing the following statement:

"Upon further evaluation, WWE has reinstated Tenille Dashwood (WWE Diva Emma) but will take appropriate punitive action for her violation of the law."

Emma struggled to get her main roster career off the ground in WWE, and had a push opportunity mysteriously halted when the company was airing vignettes for a "makeover of Emma to Emmalina". The angle ended up going nowhere, and Emma returned to TV as her heel Emma character.

Emma was eventually released by WWE in October 2017 and has competed on the independent circuit and for ROH since her WWE departure.

The heart of the matter

Impact Wrestling has officially announced that Tenille Dashwood has signed with the company, and has released the following statement via ImpactWrestling.com regarding Dashwood's debut:

IMPACT Wrestling is proud to announce that Tenille Dashwood has signed to be our newest Knockout and addition to the roster. Tenille will make her IMPACT debut in Mexico City, Mexico on August 15th and August 16th.

What's next?

This will be Tenille Dashwood's first run in Impact Wrestling, as she seeks to rebound from a shoulder injury which sidelined her from action since April of this year.

How do you feel about Tenille Dashwood in Impact Wrestling? Let us know in the comment section!