Impact Wrestling News: Tessa Blanchard signs long-term contract

David Cullen
ANALYST
News
387   //    11 Jul 2018, 03:26 IST

S
Sticking around

What's the story?

Impact Wrestling has officially announced through social media that Tessa Blanchard has re-signed a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Tessa Blanchard is a third generation wrestler, the granddaughter of Joe Blanchard, and daughter of original Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard.

Tessa has never been under a WWE contract, but she was used by WWE when she was as young as 19. She appeared as one of Adam Rose's 'Rosebuds', and lost squash matches to the like of Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Carmella.

In 2017, she competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, being eliminated from the tournament in the first round by eventual winner Kairi Sane. She made her Impact Wrestling debut at the Redemption pay-per-view, in April of this year.

The heart of the matter

Initially working under a short-term handshake agreement, Impact Wrestling has announced via Twitter that Tessa has signed a long-term contract with the company. They announced:

Impact Wrestling Executive, Scott D'Amore tweeted on the announcement, saying:

"Excited to have an elite athlete like Tessa Blanchard part of Impact Wrestling for years to come."

What's next?

Tessa will now work all future Impact tapings. As of this writing, she does not have any involvement with the upcoming Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view later this month, but it is now very likely Impact will write her into the show in some fashion.

At 22 years old, Tessa is already very skilled at her craft and still has her best years far ahead of her. It is a shame WWE didn't sign her up after her impressive performance in the Mae Young Classic, but what is WWE's loss is Impact Wrestling's gain.

Tessa will also likely continue to wrestle for World Wonder Ring Stardom and on the independent scene.

What are your opinions on Tessa Blanchard signing a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling? Tell us in the comments below!

