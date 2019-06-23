Impact Wrestling news: The Deaners talk about LAX & more (exclusive)

We had a chance to connect with Impact's newest stars!

Sportskeeda was once again graciously invited to the weekly Impact Wrestling 'Press Pass Podcast' moderated by Ross Forman, featuring Josh Mathews who provided us with a variety of updates about the company's future plans. The floor was then open for Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake to field questions from the media.

I asked 3 questions followed by an impromptu fourth one. Here they are for your reading pleasure...

My first question is a little generic. What brought you guys to Impact Wrestling?

Cody Deaner: Go ahead, Jake. I keep yapping away. You go ahead. You take this one.

Cousin Jake: What brought us here is that the roster is so stacked. You see that and as a competitive person, like I am, like Cody is, it brings out the best in you. We wanted to show them that we could hang with them. And not only hang with them but show that we could be the best. So that's one thing that brought us to this place.

Cody Deaner: Absolutely. I second that.

If you had to add someone from Impact Wrestling to The Deaners, whom would you choose?

Cody Deaner: Noone comes to mind right away. Does anybody come to your mind right away, Jake?

This is an out there one. I wish he was still on the line. I would love, in our spin-off show that we're going to have with Pursuit Channel, I would love to spend time turning Josh Mathews into a Deaner. I think that could be some good TV.

Instead of trying to find someone that's similar to us, let's go the opposite way.

Ross Forman: I'm sorry. I'm not trying to chime in here, guys. Josh will not last more than four and a half minutes at the Deaner compound.

What do you think of LAX as the representatives, the face of the tag team division?

Cousin Jake: I mean LAX is fantastic. It's really cool too...watching them rise. When they first got to Impact, it's cool to see how much they have grown. On an independent level too, you knew who they were. But when they got to Impact, they began to rise. They're like a hot commodity now. So, it's really cool to see it.

I know I'm speaking for me and Cody here when I say that I want to go up against them for the titles. Even if they lose them, we still want to be able to challenge them, you know. Challenge ourselves.

Cody Deaner: I agree. I was in Impact Wrestling ten years ago, when there was the original LAX. So, I know that when they revamped LAX and added these guys to the mix, and Konnan brought them in, I was a little bit skeptical because the original OGz, the original LAX was so good and so successful that I thought that it would be impossible for these guys live in that shadow.

But they have proved me and a lot of people wrong. They've totally broken out of that shadow. They've created their own legacy. They're a whole new team. And that is cool. That is not easy to do. And they've been able to do that They keep doing that. Hats off to those guys for what they've been able to accomplish by taking on somebody else's name and somebody else's identity, but they made it their own and made it their own new thing.

That's encouraging as a wrestler, to know that's possible. To take something, run with it, and make something even bigger and better. That gets me pumped. And I second Jake here. I can't wait to get in the ring with those guys.

Did you catch the rivalry between LAX and the OGz? What did you think of it?

Cody Deaner: Yeah, I caught it closely. I was following a lot of it because I worked with the OGz originally. And I was a big fan of a lot of the backstage stuff that they did, a lot of the promos that they did.

With Eddie Kingston and Konnan as the mouthpieces. I mean those are two guys at the top of their game on the microphone.

I mean they can't be beat. So, I got to enjoy it and watch it as a fan. I thought it was great stuff.