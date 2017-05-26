Impact Wrestling News: The Minis returning to Impact

The division could return in July.

This makes for some outrageous news, to say the least

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling has undergone several changes in the last few years, but it may be bringing back something from the founding days of the promotion as according to Dutch Mantell, the TNA Minis will return to the Impact Zone in the next two months.

In case you didn’t know...

Back in the early days of Impact Wrestling, back when they were called NWA TNA, the promotion featured the Minis division. The division eventually came to an end at Victory Road 2004 when Mascara Sagrada made a special appearance and faced Piratita Morgan.

The heart of the matter

A fan tweeted a picture of an old wrestling event and tagged Mantell, Jim Cornette, and other figures in professional wrestling and referenced the Minis tag team match that took place on that day.

He then requested Impact to bring back the minis, which was met with a reply from Mantell who claimed that the Minis would be returning to Impact Wrestling programming this July.

What’s next?

If Mantell was being serious, then the next question would be how long they’ll stick around. This could be specifically for a few of the tapings in July or it could be long-term commitment much like the revival of the Cruiserweight Division in WWE.

Author’s take

It is possible that this is just Mantell joking around on social media. It’s doubtful that there’s enough of a desire from the fans for the minis division to be reinstated.

On the other hand, Impact has been bringing back some old concepts and past performers, so we may actually witness some wrestlers of the smaller variety returning to the Impact Zone.

