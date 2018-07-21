Impact Wrestling News: Top Impact Superstar hospitalized; Could Miss Slammiversary

Who will take Swann's place in his explosive 4-way match?

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Rich Swann suffered a concussion last night during a match for Major League Wrestling promotion. The injury has inadvertently cast doubts on his availability for Impact Wrestling’s biggest PPV of the year Slammiversary, which is scheduled to take place on 22nd July 2018.

In case you didn’t know…

Swann joined WWE in October 2015 on a developmental contract after wrestling on the independent circuit for almost seven years. He was part of the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic tournament in which he was eliminated in the Quarterfinals by eventual winner and first ever Cruiserweight Champion, TJ Perkins.

Swann was subsequently called up to the main roster as part of the Cruiserweight division in September 2016 and over the course of his run, managed to win the Cruiserweight title. He eventually dropped the championship to Neville at the Royal Rumble PPV, and so, began a downfall which could not be stopped.

Swann was arrested on domestic violence charges in December 2017, leading to his suspension from WWE. Despite the charges being dropped on account of a lack of evidence, WWE released Swann from his contract in February 2018.

WWE’s loss was Impact Wrestling’s gain as the troubled promotion signed the former Cruiserweight Champion in June this year. Swann faced Trevor Lee in his first match for the company and has gone on to have solid matches against top-notch in-ring performers such as Sami Callihan and Fenix.

Despite the injury, he is still scheduled to be a part of the Slammiversary International 4-way match against Johnny Impact, Taiji Ishimori, and Fenix. However, last-minute changes could be on its way soon.

The heart of the matter

Swann’s contract with Impact allows him to work matches for indie companies, which may have proven a little costly for the company and the former WWE star. Swann was part of a tag team match along with ACH against the team of Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Teddy Hart when he suffered the concussion. He was taken to a nearby hospital for a checkup and further diagnosis.

According to PWInsider, officials backstage at Impact are keeping tabs on the developments and are already zeroing in on a replacement for Swann.

What’s next?

The timing of Swann's injury couldn’t have been any worse. The spirited high-flyer is on the verge of missing his first Slammiversary owing to an injury that happened a day before the show. Nonetheless, we wish him a speedy recovery and return to action.

