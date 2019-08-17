Impact Wrestling News: Top stars possibly heading to WWE after Mexico TV tapings

Impact Wrestling

Top tag team finished with Impact Wrestling?

Impact Wrestling held a round of TV tapings in Mexico City this week, as the company looks ahead to this year's big Bound For Glory PPV.

This week's TV tapings featured top stars in action such as Tessa Blanchard, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Moose, Tommy Dreamer, Rob Van Dam, Rhino and more.

In addition to the above, PWInsider.com is reporting that the tapings featured Willie Mack and Rich Swann teaming up to defeat the team of LAX. Following the match, the entire Impact locker room came out to the ring to say goodbye to LAX, who finished up with the company at last night's tapings.

The official Impact Wrestling contracts of LAX expire on August 31st, and as of this writing, the two are indeed leaving the company and will likely be signing somewhere else.

At tonight's Impact show in Mexico The Rascalz defeated LAX



After the match Santana & Ortiz said their goodbye to Impact, and thanked the fans and roster for supporting them throughout all their years in the company pic.twitter.com/oF61dkWmmj — WWE All Results Page (@wweallresultsp) August 17, 2019

Where might LAX end up following Impact departure?

At last word, both All Elite Wrestling and WWE have expressed interest in LAX, but it remains unclear as to where the popular tag team will end up following their departure from Impact.

Reports regarding the future of LAX have been conflicting, with some people in WWE believing the tag team will be heading to the company, and likely NXT, and others of the opinion that the tag team might be more interested in All Elite Wrestling.

From a visibility standpoint, it might make more sense for LAX to sign with AEW, considering Santana and Ortiz compete as a team and AEW has made it clear the company plans to place considerable focus on tag team wrestling when the promotion debuts on TNT in October.

Of course there is also the likelihood that LAX could end up signing with WWE and/or NXT, and should the tag team wind up in NXT, they could be a great addition to the tag team division especially if NXT does indeed make the move to television on either FOX Sports 1 or USA Network.

Where would you like to see LAX end up? Let us know in the comment section!