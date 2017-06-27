Impact Wrestling News: Two Lucha Underground Stars added to Slammiversary card

A major Lucha tag team is added to the biggest pay per view of the year for Impact Wrestling.

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 Jun 2017, 11:11 IST

Drago’s unique look made him an instant fan favourite on Lucha Underground...

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling has announced that two wrestlers from Lucha Underground will be in a tag match at Impact Wrestling’s biggest pay per view Slammiversary on July 2nd.

According to the video released by the promotion, which you can see below, Drago and Hijo del Fantasma (better known as King Cuerno) will be a part of the fatal four-way match for the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship.

In case you didn’t know...

Slammiversary is the biggest pay per view of the year for Impact Wrestling. This will be the 13th edition of Slammiversary with the first occurring in 2005.

The heart of the matter

The team of Drago and Hijo del Fantasma is the second to be announced for this match along with the champions Ortiz and Santana of the Latin American Xchange (LAX). The other two teams have not been announced as of this writing.

Both Drago and Hijo del Fantasma come to Impact Wrestling as decorated champions in Lucha Underground. Drago is a two-time Lucha Underground Trios Champion; while Hijo del Fantasma has won the Gift Of The Gods Championship once.

What’s next?

Expect Impact Wrestling to announce the other two teams fairly soon with the pay per view just four days away. It is truly anyone’s guess who joins the match after the surprise announcement of Drago and Hijo del Fantasma.

Author’s take

This is a great addition to the fatal four-way match for the tag titles for a couple of reasons. The first is the fact that both gentlemen are extremely talented and should mesh well with the current champions of Ortiz and Santana.

The other reason is the fact that these were two of the best that Lucha Underground had in a promotion full of talent. Fans of Lucha Underground will immediately know these guys and with the talent that has left Impact Wrestling over the past year, they could use more recognisable names.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com