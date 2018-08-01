Impact Wrestling News: Two top Impact Wrestling superstars sign new contracts with the company

Looks like Abyss is here to stay in the Impact Zone

What's the story?

As per confirmed by Impact Wrestling's official social media sites, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann and Impact Wrestling veteran Abyss have both apparently signed a new long-term deal with the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Abyss (real name Christopher Joseph Park) initially made his debut for Impact Wrestling in the year 2002 under the moniker Justice. However, throughout these past several years, Abyss has eventually cemented his place as the biggest veteran in Impact Wrestling history, having competed for the promotion for well over 16 years now.

On the other hand, former WWE superstar Rich Swann has been on a role on the Independent circuit ever since his departure from the WWE in February of 2018. Swann made his Impact debut on the 21st of June, 2018 and in his first match, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion defeated Trevor Lee.

The heart of the matter

Since making his debut for Impact Wrestling on the 21st of June, Rich Swann has been working on a rather regular basis for the company and has also been competing on the Indie circuit simultaneously, as well. Swann, who also made an appearance on Impact One Night Only: Zero Fear, was also apparently scheduled to work the recently concluded Slammiversary pay-per-view, but eventually pulled-out due to a concussion he suffered at a recent MLW event.

As confirmed by Impact's official Twitter handle, Swann has now seemingly signed a new deal with the promotion that will keep him around on a long-term basis.

Below is the announcement made by Impact on their Twitter handle:

We are absolutely delighted to announce that @GottaGetSwann has signed a long-term contract with IMPACT Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/0tCi9VxOkD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2018

Also, Impact veteran Abyss has also penned a new contract, as per reports from PWInsider.

What's next?

Rich Swann is currently recovering from a concussion that he suffered at a recent MLW show and we wish the former Cruiserweight Champion a fast recovery.

Abyss, meanwhile, has also been working as a backstage personnel for Impact and as an on-screen performer as well.