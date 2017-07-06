Impact Wrestling News: Update on DeAngelo Williams’ pro wrestling future

Could we see a repeat performance?

Will he stick it out?

What’s the story?

As reported by Top Rope Press, NFL running back DeAngelo Williams has apparently confirmed that he is putting his young pro wrestling career on hold to focus his attention back on American football. Williams made his in-ring debut for TNA at last weekend’s Slammiversary event.

In case you didn’t know...

The 34-year-old Williams has had a successful career in the NFL, with his tenures at the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers impressing the masses. However, DeAngelo decided to try his hand at pro wrestling during his time as a free agent with many fans praising his surprisingly great performance at Slammiversary in a tag team match.

The heart of the matter

Despite the hype surrounding his incredible debut, Williams told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the appearance was simply a one off and was mainly done as a tribute to his late uncle. In terms of his football career, he had the following to say regarding the matter.

“I’m definitely playing football [this year]. I guess you could say I’m waiting on the phone call.”

What’s next?

We’ll have to see how this story develops, but whatever happens, at least TNA can say that they were able to get a pretty good scalp in the form of an NFL player appearing on one of their pay per views. Given that celebrity appearances don’t usually work out so well within professional wrestling, perhaps this will change the perspective that some promotions have on the situation.

Author’s take

It’s a shame that DeAngelo is hanging up his boots after such a promising first display, but if this isn’t his first passion, then it makes sense for him to go back to football. After all, you can’t do this job half-heartedly, and we’d rather see him pop up in another one-off special appearance somewhere down the line.

