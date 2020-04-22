Has oVe finally reformed?

Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wrestling world has undergone a difficult change. For the moment, anyway. Still, IMPACT Wrestling was able to adapt incredibly well, turning the Rebellion PPV into a two-night event. Tonight, Rebellion Night One, featured the X-Division Championship bout between Willie Mack and "XXX-DIvision Champion" Ace Austin, two great tag-team bouts, and Kylie Rae vs Kiera Hogan.

Not to mention the main event, Sami Callihan vs Ken Shamrock. The former leader of oVe was revealed to be the man behind the strange technical glitches that haunted IMPACT over the past few months. Callihan appeared on the night of Shamrock's IMPACT HOF announcement, blinding him with a fireball. Tonight, Shamrock is out for revenge.

Speaking of oVe, we kicked off the night with the group, as they faced Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and a mystery partner of their choosing. In quite a surprising move, Tommy Dreamer and Rhino brought out an IMPACT veteran that wasn't also an ECW legend. The former IMPACT Tag Team Champion, Crazzy Steve, made his incredible return at Rebellion Night One.

He's back!

oVe (Jake Crist, Dave Crist, & Madman Fulton) vs Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, & Crazzy Steve

The Golden Draw kicked off Rebellion with Tommy Dreamer. Jake Crist challenged Dreamer to a nip-up contest, leading to Dreamer failing twice before getting some help from Crazzy Steve and Rhino.

Dreamer dumped Jake with a hip toss before tagging in Steve. Jake crawled over to his corner where Madman Fulton tagged in. The monster of oVe demanded to face Rhino, who was happy to oblige. Fulton easily overpowered the War Machine, but that upper hand was lost when Dave Crist tagged in.

Rhino tagged out to Steve, who took Dave down with a drop toe hold and a series of running clotheslines. A cannonball senton forced Dave to tag in Fulton once again. Rhino move in to get a second chance.

This time around, Rhino was able to hold off the big man. Dave and Crazzy Steve were back in the ring in a moment's notice, with oVe managing to trap Steve in their corner. Fulton and the Crists weren't able to hold him down for long, as he was able to get to Tommy Dreamer.

Dreamer's combination was cut off by a poke to the eye from Jake, but he rebounded with a cutter. Fulton distracted Dreamer allowing Jake to hit his kicking combination, capped off with a heavy windmill kick.

Jake and Dreamer took each other out with clotheslines before crawling to their corners for Dave and Rhino. The former NWA World Champion lit up all of oVe before tossing Dave Crist with a belly-to-belly suplex. As oVe came in to break up the pin, Dreamer took Jake to the floor.

Steve tried to neutralize Fulton, but was tossed to the floor instead. Rhino dumped Fulton outside before cutting Dave Crist in half with a Gore.

Results: Rhino, Tommy Dreamer, & Crazzy Steve defeated oVe via pinfall.

Grade: C+