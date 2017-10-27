Impact Wrestling Report (10/26/2017): The road to Bound for Glory continues

Lashley faces Moose in the main event.

Tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling strayed away from the norm by airing only one match from the Impact Zone, with the rest being pulled in from promotions all around the world.

Opening segment

The show opened with a video of Moose (w/ Stephan Bonner), Bobby Lashley (w/ Dan Lambert), and Johnny Impact arriving backstage at the Impact Zone separately.

Afterwards, they aired a video recapping the feud between Impact & AAA Superstars.

#1. James Storm & EC3 vs Texano Jr. & El Hijo del Fantasma

This match came directly from the AAA promotion in Mexico. James Storm & EC3 quickly took out Texano from the equation and then proceeded to assault Fantasma, thus getting control of the first half of the match.

Texano brought in his trusted bull-rope and whacked both Impact Superstars with it. The lads from AAA were in complete control of the match, but just as Fantasma was about to hit the suicide dive, Texano stopped him in his tracks by tripping him, thus once again allowing Storm & EC3 control of the match for good.

The match ended with Storm nailing Fantasma with a superkick for the win.

Result: James Storm & EC3 def. Texano Jr. & El Hijo del Fantasma

Backstage segment

Dutch Mantell confronted Eli Drake regarding his absenteeism during promotional activities for Bound for Glory. Drake said that he was done doing promotion work and told Mantell to order someone else on the Impact roster to do it.

Later, Dutch Mantell complained about Drake's non-compliance to Scott D'Amore, who in turn complained about it to Jim Cornette, who said that the problem might get solved once Johnny Impact won the championship from Drake at Bound for Glory.

#2. oVe vs. Brett Banks & Phil Atlas for the Impact Tag Team Championships

The second match of the night came from Canada's Border City Wrestling. The bout was already halfway through, with Jake Crist getting his butt kicked by Banks & Atlas. Somehow, Jake managed to tag in Dave, who cleared the ring, thus gaining momentum.

The match ended with oVe nailing the opposing team member with a Double-Foot Stomp/ Tombstone combo for the win.

Result: oVe def. Brett Banks to retain the Impact Tag Team Championships

After the tag team match, they aired a bunch of video packages with one of them recapping the feud between Moose & Stephan Bonner against American Top Team.