IMPACT Wrestling Results (February 18th, 2019): Elgin v Edwards best-of-five continues, Suzie haunts Havok

You'll be hardpressed to find weekly wrestling that can outshine Elgin and Edwards

The go-home show for Sacrifice featured some incredible matches as we are headed into the weekend.

At Hard to Kill, Eddie Edwards picked up an incredible win over Michael Elgin. Since then, they've been involved in a best-of-five series, with Elgin getting ahead with a 2-0 lead. Tonight, Edwards needs to pull out a miracle if he hopes to come back with a three-win streak.

We started the night with an epic confrontation between Josh Alexander and TJP. Last week, Fallah Bahh defeated Ethan Page. If TJP could pick up a win over the Walking Weapon, he and Bahh might be next in line for a title bout.

Josh Alexander w/Ethan Page vs TJP w/Fallah Bahh

Two of IMPACT's top technicians kick off the show this week

Alexander struggled to keep up with TJP's speed early on. A dropkick and hurricanrana forced Alexander into the corner, but he responded with a boot that turned TJP inside out. Alexander was caught off guard by an octopus stretch into a pinfall attempt but kicked out and again overpowered his opponent.

A counter to another octopus stretch saw Alexander crush TJP with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Harsh elbow strikes and knife edge chops dazed the former X-Division Champion As he was taken to the second rope, though, TJP countered a Green Bay Plunge with a cross armbreaker. Alexander managed to counter it into a pinfall.

Beautiful transition into the Cross Armbreaker off the top rope by @MegaTJP. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/fL6g0kIfSA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 19, 2020

As he kicked out, TJP sent Alexander to the floor for a corkscrew plancha. A triangle dropkick caught Alexander on the jaw. TJP moved to the top but missed a Swanton Bomb. Alexander caught him with a sleeper hold, but was countered again. The TJP Clutch was blocked, but TJP put Alexander overhead with a back suplex.

Alexander caught his opponent in a torture rack and sent him flying with a spin-out torture rack bomb. TJP kicked out. Alexander traded strikes with TJP, leading to a snap suplex. TJP responded with a hurricanrana into a cross armbreaker. Alexander countered it into a deadlift powerbomb backbreaker. Again, TJP kicked out.

Up top, TJP fought out of an avalanche fallaway slam, bringing Alexander down with a superplex. Another octopus stretch in the middle of the ring was transitioned into the TJP Clutch. Alexander just barely made it to the rope.

Alexander set TJP up in the fireman's carry position. As TJP fought out, he yanked off a turnbuckle pad by accident. TJP managed to counter a rear-naked choke with a roll-up, giving him the win.

Results: TJP defeated Josh Alexander via pinfall.

Backstage, Johnny Swinger was trying to talk Willie Mack into getting in some reps. Mack decided that was exactly what they needed, moving towards the ring for a one-on-one match. Swinger didn't get the hint, because of course, he didn't.

.@Willie_Mack agrees with Swinger, they're going to go to the ring and sort things out. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TTlV8iWAhr — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 19, 2020

