IMPACT Wrestling Results (February 25th, 2020): Rob Van Dam in action, Tessa Blanchard challenges for the X-Division Championship

It's a rematch from Sacrifice, this time with Ace Austin putting his title on the line!

This weekend, IMPACT Wrestling gave us an incredible event in Sacrifice. It was a stacked card, capped off with an absolutely enthralling Champion vs Champion match. Tessa Blanchard, the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, took on X-Division Champion Ace Austin in a match for the X-Division championship.

We'd also see the continuation of the Best of 5 series between Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards tonight. Elgin currently leads the series 2-1, and the winner will go on to challenge for the IMPACT World Championship at Rebellion.

We kicked off the night with Rob Van Dam taking on Daga in a rematch of their Hard to Kill bout.

Rob Van Dam w/Katie Forbes vs Daga

Daga gets a shot at redemption

Rob Van Dam drew out the opening of the first contest, taking time to kiss his girlfriend Katie Forbes a few times before wrapping up with Daga. El Jefe sent RVD to the floor, where he was immediately covered by a twerking Katie Forbes.

The break from Daga allowed RVD to recover, and he took his opponent around ringside with a series of right hands. Back inside, Daga was set up on the top rope for a flying sidekick, catching Daga in the chest. RVD's pin earned him a two-count.

Van Dam teased a Rolling Thunder only to move outside to lock lips with Forbes again, upsetting the fans. As he went up for a springboard move on the apron, a dropkick rocked him. Daga followed up with a dragon screw leg whip, but his momentum was cut off with an eye poke.

Another dropkick countered a monkey flip, but Daga's train of momentum was again stunted with a wheel kick. However, an inadvertent distraction by Forbes allowed Daga to hit a GTS, following up with a suicide dive on the outside.

Van Dam eventually noticed that Forbes had left ringside, having been upset about some negative attention she'd gotten on the internet. He walked off to find her, giving Daga the win.

Results: Daga defeated Rob Van Dam via count-out.

After the match, Joey Ryan approached Van Dam and Forbes, stating that he knows what's going on. They've all been victims of internet trolls and haters, and he's around if they ever need to talk.

