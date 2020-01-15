IMPACT Wrestling Results (January 14th, 2020): Fallout from Hard to Kill, Fatal-4-Way for the X-Division Championship

Josh Mathews sits down with the new champion Tessa Blanchard later tonight

IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill was an epic event with a historic main event match. Tessa Blanchard proved critics wrong and broke down barriers when she captured the IMPACT World Championship, becoming the first woman and youngest performer to ever hold the title.

Tonight, we were given highlights of the event, post-match thoughts, and an exclusive interview with the Undeniable One. However, there were also three matches spread out through the show.

Ace Austin defended his X-Division Championship against Fallah Bahh, Moose and Eddie Edwards at a House of Hardcore event, the footage of which was shown in full tonight. Johnny Swinger and Joey Ryan finally got their hands on each other after months of pranks gone wrong.

But first, an exciting four-way tag team match featuring some of the best tag teams on IMPACT's roster. With Rich Swann injured, the winner of this match could very well be next in line for a shot at The North and their IMPACT Tag Team Titles.

The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) vs The Desi Hit Squad (Mahabali Shera & Rohit Raju) vs Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) vs TJP & Daga

The eight-man "Lucha style" match kicked off with an all-out brawl, leaving Dez and Rohit Raju in the ring. Wentz rolled in for some tandem offense against the Squad's X-Division star. As he was dumped out, veteran TJP slid in to take on the Rascals two-on-one.

Though it started well, TJP couldn't keep up with the pace of Dez and Wentz. Shera clobbered them both, though, leading to a war between himself and Luster the Legend. Thornstowe wasn't too far behind, allowing Reno Scum toss Shera to the floor following their own version of Poetry in Motion.

Daga was next, but a German suplex/double foot stomp combination left him on his back. Thornstowe put TJP in the tree of woe while Luster picked Daga up for Razor's Edge. Daga escaped, taking out both members of Reno Scum with a series of kicks. The it Squad traded places with Scum, with Shera directing traffic while manhandling anyone that stood in his way.

Dez dropped the ropes, sending the big man over. The Rascals set Raju up for the backbreaker/double stomp, but couldn't get the pin after connecting. Reno Scum took over again, with Luster and Thornstowe dumping several competitors to the floor and following up with dives.

Rohit Raju sent Dez onto the crowd outside, leaving him inside wit Daga. El Jefe stunned Raju with a superkick and planted him with a sit-out powerbomb. Dez broke it up with a superkick and he and Wentz fell onto Daga with a senton bomb/spiral tap combination. Shera managed to get in just in time, though, and planted Dez with a sky high while Raju took care of the rest.

Results: The Desi Hit Squad defeated The Rascalz via pinfall.

