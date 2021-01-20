IMPACT Wrestling Results (January 19th, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

It's been a few days since IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill, and this roster delivered yet another excellent PPV. Sine Slammiversary, IMPACT has been on a roll, and with this partnership between themselves and AEW, it can only get better. However, with Kenny Omega getting his big win over Rich Swann, would we be done with AEW in IMPACT for now?

Not quite, but we'll get to that later on. IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann now has a huge target on his back, and Moose plans on taking the gold very soon. The self-proclaimed TNA Champion teamed with Swann and Sabin on Saturday when Alex Shelley was unable to compete and promised to be the greatest tag partner that Swann ever had bell-to-bell. After that? Well, Moose is all about the gold.

We cut to footage from after IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill where Don Callis reveals that he and Kenny Omega are taking a hiatus from IMPACT Wrestling for a while. However, they'll be back when we least expect it. For now, The Invisible Hand and the AEW World Champ have some business to handle in Jacksonville.

We kicked things off with Violent By Design, a vicious trio led by the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eric Young. This past Saturday, VBD defeated Rhino, Cousin Jake, and Tommy Dreamer. Tonight, the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Winner, Rhino, had an opportunity to get some revenge on EY.

Eric Young w/Violent By Design vs Rhino on IMPACT Wrestling

Rhino took the fight to the World Class Maniac, dominating the former champion before a gouge to the eyes finally stalled him. Eric Young followed up, hitting a low blow while the ref's back was turned.

The War Machine fought out of a chokehold, and avoided a diving elbow drop. A Mini-Gore in the corner and a belly-to-belly suplex left Young gasping for air. However, Deaner distracted the ref, allowing Joe Doering to trip up Rhino and attack Cousin Jake. Young took advantage, locking in a heel hook.

Results: Eric Young defeated Rhino via submission on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: C+

After the match, Deaner held his cousin down, forcing him to watch while Joe Doering and Eric Young broke Rhino's ankle.

We saw more footage from Saturday, showing Moose attacking Rich Swann after their match. Mr. IMPACT Wrestling said that he told Rich Swann he'd be the best tag partner he ever had from bell to bell. Now that it's over, it's time Moose went after what was rightfully his.

The IMPACT Wrestling World Champion responded to the clip, saying that he'd give Moose a chance tonight.