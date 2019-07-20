Impact Wrestling Results (July 19th, 2019): The Mash-Up Tournament begins, Tessa Blanchard teams with Sami Callihan

Brian Cage's next #1 Contender will be decided at Unbreakable following the Mash-Up tournament finals

At Slammiversary, Tessa Blanchard earned the respect of the Callihan Death Machine himself, Sami Callihan. Tonight, we'll see if they can put their differences aside in order to win the Mash-Up Tournament.

The tournament itself features four tag-team matches with eight teams of rivals forced to work together. The winners of the first round advance to the finals, where they'll compete in a Fatal-4-Way elimination match. Whatever team wins will then face each other in singles competition, with the final winner getting a shot at Brian Cage's Impact World Championship.

Moose & Eddie Edwards vs Rohit Raju & Cody Deaner

Former allies Edwards and Moose put differences aside for a shot at the World Title

Moose and Edwards had a hard time figuring out who would kick off the show. Eventually, Moose convinced Edwards to let him start against Rohit Raju. Raju quickly tagged in Cody Deaner before Moose could lay a finger on him.

Deaner was trapped in a side headlock and tried to shake off the former offensive lineman, but Moose held onto his hair and poked him in the eyes. Deaner responded with a leaping body splash and a series of mounted punches. Moose crawled over and tagged in Edwards.

Edwards met the same move as Moose, but got a break when his partner distracted Deaner, allowing him to toss Deaner overhead with a belly-to-belly suplex. Raju tagged in, and though he was also caught by a belly-to-belly, managed to get on top when Raj Singh tripped Edwards up in the ropes. Raju stomped him out in the corner and cut off a comeback, gouging his eyes and landing a knee to the jaw.

Deaner came in for an assist, but Moose blocked the double suplex, saving his longtime rival. The former best friends showed off some impressive teamwork, with Moose using Edwards as a weapon, launching him into Deaner and Raju.

Deaner pulled the ropes, sending Moose outside and dropping Edwards with a snap powerslam. Cousin Jake attempted to give Deaner the hat, but Raju stole it, tagging himself in. Their bickering allowed Moose to get some payback, sending Deaner outside following a huge boot to the face.

The Boston Knee Party from Edwards knocked out Raju's lights, giving Edwards and Moose the win.

Results: Eddie Edwards & Moose defeated Rohit Raju & Cody Deaner via pinfall.

Following the match, the Desi Hit Squad and the Deaners brawled. Raj Singh tossed Cousin Jake outside, allowing Singh and Raju to deliver a two-on-one beatdown to Cody Deaner. They left the ring when Jake made it back in, backing up the ramp blaming them for the loss.

Ace Austin and Aiden Prince were interviewed backstage by Jimmy Jacobs, and Austin cut off Prince mid-promo. The Ace of Spades reminded him that the fans are here for the stars, and he'd rather be on his own than teaming with Prince. Prince obliged, leaving him without a partner for the night.

