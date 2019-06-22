Impact Wrestling Results (June 21st, 2019): The Impact World Champion is back, former WWE Champion explodes on the scene

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 523 // 22 Jun 2019, 10:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rich Swann's war against Impact and Elgin continued tonight with an incredible Triple Threat

Last week, Michael Elgin brutalized Willie Mack, hoping to send the big man to the hospital like the rest of his victims. However, the interference of Rich Swann and Johnny Impact forced Elgin to leave three bodies lying around the ring, setting up this week's main event. The X-Division Champion will face Impact and Elgin in a triple threat match.

The Knockouts Championship was also on the line tonight, as Taya Valkyrie was forced to defend her belt against former champion Su Yung. Valkyrie's opponent was revealed to her during the Smokeshow last week. Tonight, Wera Loca faced off against one of the most dangerous competitors on the roster.

Kicking off the night, though, was the Undeniable Tessa Blanchard. She has made it her mission to teach oVe a lesson, saving Scarlett Bordeaux from an attack from the Crists weeks ago. Tonight, Blanchard would take on Jake Christ in singles action.

Tessa Blanchard vs Jake Crist

Tessa Blanchard kicks off her war against oVe with Jake Crist

Blanchard avoided a boot and pelted Crist with a rush of elbow strikes. Crist pushed her away, only for her to return with a cutter. Crist rolled outside where he was met with a pair of suicide dives. A third dive left him laying on the ground while the crowd cheered Blanchard's name.

Back inside the ring, Crist caught Blanchard coming off the top ropes with a superkick. A "Death to Ohio" chant began while the referee checked on the former Knockouts Champion. In the corner, Crist shoved his forearm into Blanchard, washing her face repeatedly.

Blanchard tried to get back in the match with running forearm. However, Crist countered a tilt-a-whirl into a Russian leg sweep, then locked in a Koji Clutch. Blanchard fought over to the ropes to break the hold.

Crist dropped Blanchard in the middle of the ring and locked in a rear chin lock. Blanchard fought out and began trading strikes with Crist, but a snap suplex took away her momentum once again.

Advertisement

Kicking out, Blanchard rocked Crist with forearms and spiked him with a tilt-a-whirl DDT. Picking him up in a fireman's carry position allowed him to rake her eyes and pull her nose back, breaking free. A jawbreaker stunned him, though, only for a little while as he planted her with a Death Valley Driver as she came off the ropes.

Blanchard broke out again and rocked Crist with a pair of superkicks. Crist went nin and nearly knocked himself out running into the turnbuckle. Blanchard put away Crist with Magnum.

Results: Tessa Blanchard defeated Jake Crist via pinfall.

Following the match, Sami Callihan, Dave Crist, and Madman Fulton came down to the ring. Blanchard rolled out while the leader of oVe tore into Crist. The Draw then stared down Blanchard, who told him to bring it on.

Eddie Edwards' music hit as he rushed the ring taking out all of oVe.

1 / 6 NEXT