IMPACT Wrestling Results (June 23rd, 2020): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

IMPACT Wrestling continued to build towards Slammiversary with several title matches revealed.

Eddie Edwards faced off against Ace Austin's new monster in the main event.

Madman Fulton was a completely different monster tonight

We're well on the way to Slammiversary, and the biggest question still remains; Who will show up at Slammiversary? Several IMPACT Wrestling World Champions have been rumored to be returning, and possibly some new faces. Not to mention the return of old TNA veterans and groups. We kept up that build all through the night.

Chris Bey continued to get in the head of Willie Mack tonight. A six-man tag featuring Bey, Johnny Swinger, and a mystery partner took on Mack and The Deaners. However, the mystery partner wasn't exactly everything Swinger promised Bey.

We kicked off the night with one of the newcomers to IMPACT Wrestling and the Knockouts Division, Nevaeh, taking on Tasha Steelz.

Nevaeh couldn't shake Kiera Hogan's presence throughout the match

Tasha Steelz w/Kiera Hogan vs Nevaeh w/Havok opens IMPACT Wrestling

Nevaeh laid out Tasha Steelz early on, sending her to the floor. Hogan and Steelz regrouped, looking for a gameplan. Steelz was able to connect with a low kick to the gut and a flying knee, rocking Nevaeh's jaw.

Steelz distracted the referee, allowing Hogan to choke out the newcomer. A cover earned Steelz a two-count. Nevaeh seemingly got back in the match, stomping Steelz out in the corner. However, another distraction from Hogan let Steelz connect with yet another flying knee. A neckbreaker kept Nevaeh down for two again.

Nevaeh eventually delivered a running dropkick to Steelz, and a rebound German suplex put Steelz on the mat for a near fall. Hogan distracted Nevaeh one more time, but was chased off by Havok. This time, though, it was enough to help Steelz put her away.

Results: Tasha Steelz defeated Nevaeh on the kick-off match of IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B-

We saw a recap of Busted Open Radio where Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo went at it. Grace said that she would crush the Virtuosa the next time she saw her. Purrazzo called the Knockouts Champion out for interrupting her interview, and believed that Grace was jealous of the new face of the Knockouts Division.

Backstage, Purrazzo was interviewed regarding her back-to-back attacks against Grace. Purrazzo said she wasn't in IMPACT Wrestling to brawl. She came here to be a champion. A long-time IMPACT Wrestling star, Alisha Edwards, came in to call out Purrazzo, leading to a match between the two later on.

However, Purrazzo has watched IMPACT Wrestling before, and wasn't too excited to get involved in the business of the Edwards family. Smart move.

