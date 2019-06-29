Impact Wrestling Results: (June 28th, 2019): Superstar returns from the dead, Brian Cage viciously assaulted

There was a lot of action on Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling is only a couple of nights away from one of their biggest pay-per-view of the year -- Slammiversary.

The North opened the show, facing The Deaners in a tag team match. Also on the night, future Monster's Ball opponents faced each other in a tag team match with Su Young teaming up with Jessicka Havok and Taya Valkyrie teaming with Rosemary.

Sami Callihan faced Fallah Bahh, while LAX and Laredo Kid took on the Rascalz. Finally, in the main segment, Brian Cage addressed his match at Slammiversary against Michael Elgin.

The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page) vs The Deaners (Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake)

The North vs The Deaners

Josh Alexander took on Cousin Jake and Cody Deaner at the beginning with Cousin Jake and Cody Deaner had some quick tags as they tried to take on Ethan Page.

He managed to push Cody Deaner to their own corner, with the North double-teaming them. Cody Deaner dragged in Josh Alexander to the ring and was lining up a finisher, but Ethan Page distracted him before hitting him with a back suplex.

The North's team of Ethan Page and Josh Alexander saw the ring cut in half, as they isolated Cody Deaner. They hit a double team move on Cody Deaner, where Ethan Page was on the apron in a sort of tandem Suplex.

Ethan Page had a headlock on, but Cody Deaner managed to come back with a Swinging Neckbreaker. That was his chance and he tagged in Cousin Jake. He took out both of his opponents before hitting Ethan Page with a Back Suplex.

Josh Alexander was stringing together some moves, but Cousin Jake shut him down. He tagged in Cody Deaner and hit a Scoop Slam. Deaner hit a Flying Headbutt for a near fall. Cousin Jake hit a shoulder tackle in the corner. They were looking for a Tandem Suplex, but Ethan Page grabbed Cody Deaner.

Josh Alexander rolled up Cousin Jake for a near fall. The two exchanged strikes in the middle of the ring, and Alexander came back with a German Suplex. Jake came back with a Clothesline and tagged in Cody Deaner.

Deaner hit the Deaner DDT and then took to the second rope. Ethan Page grabbed his angle and dragged Deaner down together. They hit a reverse double team Armdrag Facebuster and managed to pick up the win.

Results: The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page) defeated The Deaners (Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake)

Taya Valkyrie was in a backstage segment with Rosemary, where the two talked about the upcoming Monster's Ball at Slammiversary. Rosemary promised Taya Valkyrie that she would be protecting her during tonight's show and that Monster's Ball would be... 'fun'.

