IMPACT Wrestling Results (March 23rd, 2021): Winners, Grades, and Video Highlights

IMPACT Wrestling opened with Don Callis bringing AEW World Champion Kenny Omega into the building. With FinJuice now holding the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Titles, could another piece of the company's gold be heading to a different promotion next month?

Omega was going to address IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann later in the evening. Speaking of champions, Ace Austin would also defend the X-Division Championship against TJP in an exciting Sacrifice rematch.

We kicked off the night with a non-title match, as Deonna Purrazzo faced off against one of her newer rivals.

Deonna Purrazzo w/Susan vs. Jazz w/Jordynne Grace on IMPACT Wrestling

Jazz went toe-to-toe with the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion in tonight's opener, overpowering Deonna Purrazzo with ease. However, Jazz was also able to hang with Purrazzo's technical prowess as well, forcing her to the ropes several times over.

A series of punches dazed Purrazzo, but she caught the haymaker for an armbar attempt. Jazz shook her off and caught her with a strong right. However, a distraction from Susan allowed Purrazzo to take Jazz down with a pump kick.

Jazz avoided a shoulder in the corner, sending The Virtuosa into the ring post. Clotheslines, backhands, and a hook kick left Purrazzo rocked for a near fall. Purrazzo blocked the X-Factor, countering into a Fujiwara Armbar attempt. Jazz countered, finally hitting the X-Factor. However, Susan pulled Purrazzo's leg onto the ropes.

While Purazzo and Jazz were scrapping, the ref never noticed Susan hitting Jazz with her shoe, knocking her out for the three count.

Results: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Jazz via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B-

The Good Brothers were backstage with the IMPACT Wrestling locker room trying to share some stories. Eddie Edwards came in, though, kicking them out for being too good for the boys a few weeks ago.

Decay appeared next to Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, mocking them for losing the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Titles and their popularity so quickly.

