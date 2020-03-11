IMPACT Wrestling Results (March 10th, 2020): Main event ends in controversy, Tag-team breaks up

Who will go on to challenge Tessa Blanchard for the IMPACT World Championship?

We're a little more than a month away from IMPACT's next PPV, Rebellion. The North may have already found their next contenders in Fallah Bahh and TJP. Tonight, we'll see what's next for Tessa Blanchard. Will she have to take on former IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards or one of the most dominant forces in pro wrestling today, Michael Elgin?

We kicked off the night with a hoss fight. oVe's monster, Madman Fulton, faced off against the 'War Machine' Rhino. Since Sami Callihan lost the IMPACT World Championship to Tessa Blanchard back in January, oVe has been somewhat lost. There's been some arguments regarding who was the new leader of the group as Callihan was nowhere to be seen.

Madman Fulton w/oVe vs Rhino

Before the match began, Jake & Dave Crist were immediately ejected from ringside. Rhino dumped Fulton to the floor with a clothesline and bounced his head off the apron. However, Rhino missed another lariat, driving his shoulder into the ring post.

Fulton brought Rhino back inside for a splash and a near fall. He continued to hammer the former world champion, leaving Rhino gasping for air in the ropes. Fulton was able to cut off any attempts at building momentum, smashing Rhino square in the jaw with back elbows and right hands.

Rhino's comeback came from avoiding a diving headbutt and a running splash in the corner. He followed up with a series of elbows and clotheslines, putting the big man on his back. The Gore was countered by a boot to the face, but Fulton couldn't put Rhino away.

A missed diving clothesline allowed Rhino to capitalize and finally hit the Gore.

Results: Rhino defeated Madman Fulton via pinfall

Jake & Dave Crist rushed the ring after the match, taking out Rhino. However, the lights went out. When they returned, Sabu took out the former IMPACT Tag Team Champions with a series of chair shots. DDT to a chair took Fulton down for good.

SABU!



The suicidal, homicidal, genocidal maniac Sabu has rescued Rhino from oVe! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ba8OepbrQU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 11, 2020

