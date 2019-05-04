Impact Wrestling results: May 3rd, 2019



Impact's new Powerhouse kicked off the post-Rebellion event

At Impact Wrestling Rebellion, the landscape of the entire company was changed. Not only did we see Brian Cage finally dethrone Johnny Impact, winning the Impact World Championship, but a new and dangerous threat to him and the rest of the roster arrived in the form of Michael Elgin.

Though the Machine sits atop the mountain now, one has to wonder if Elgin will be taking that spot in the near future.

We also saw LAX regain the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship, overcoming the Lucha Bros in another fantastic battle in their long and storied war. With that feud seemingly over for now, who would be next in line for the Tag Titles?

Tonight would also mark the return of Rob Van Dam to Impact Wrestling. The former World Champion recently appeared at United We Stand, facing the Lucha Bros in a tag team match with his partner Sabu. Now, the Whole F'n Show makes his way back to the Impact.

Michael Elgin opened the show tonight, addressing the Impact crowd. He said that normally the winner of world titles show up at the next show to celebrate their title win. However, Brian Cage wasn't here tonight because he sent him to the hospital. Elgin said he was disappointed in the Canadians for turning their backs on athletes, like himself, and cheering for the Machine.

Elgin was interrupted by the former champion Johnny Impact, who claimed that he was just another meat head to break. He then said that, unlike other places, Impact Wrestling still has rematch clauses, and that makes him first in line for a shot at the title. Konnan then marched down to the ring, claiming that he assumed the two men in the ring were "about to kiss."

The manager of LAX now said that he was also the representitive of the Lucha Bros, and that Pentagon Jr. was first in line for a shot, making Impact #2 and Elgin #3. Elgin said the time for talking was over, and now it was time for action. He went to attack Konnan and was immediately stopped by Pentagon. Security quickly broke up the fight.

A No.1 Contender's match was made tonight featuring Elgin, Impact, and Pentagon for the Impact World Championship.

