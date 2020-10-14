Officially less than two weeks away from IMPACT Wrestling's next PPV event, the roster continued to build toward Bound for Glory. We got an update on the status of Rich Swann, who was injured by IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eric Young last week.

IMPACT Wrestling kicked off with Moose trying to shake down Scott D'Amore backstage for some help regarding EC3. D'Amore was more concerned with the Bound for Glory main event being in jeopardy and ridiculed Moose for being upset about a title that he never actually won being held captive in a "place that doesn't exist" by a man who doesn't even work in IMPACT Wrestling.

.@TheMooseNation now knows where he needs to go on the hunt for @therealec3 and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/HSSV5Xqju6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2020

Moose walked off, furious, before again seeing EC3 stating that he was not on the right path. Mr. IMPACT Wrestling knew where to go, and left, hoping to finally get the TNA World Championship back.

Is there any better way to kick off IMPACT than with @WeAreRosemary? #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DY8Lbst9TB — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2020

We kicked the show off with a triple threat tag team match. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie have been waging a war against both Havok & Nevaeh and Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz for a month now.

We're a little over a week from Rosemary's big day

Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie vs Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs Jessika Havok and Nevaeh on IMPACT Wrestling

Rosemary and Nevaeh started off the opener, with Nevaeh getting a few early pinfall attempts on the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion. The Demon Assassin put Nevaeh in the corner and tagged in Taya Valkyrie.

Wera Loca was taken out with a few boots to her knees followed by a sliding bulldog. In the corner of the Monsters of Madness, Valkyrie was crushed by Havok and Nevaeh.

Though Valkyrie initiated a comeback, a distraction from Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz allowed Havok to boot her into the corner. Steelz snuck a tag in on Havok, allowing her and Hogan to take over.

Eventually, a back suplex dumped Hogan on her head, giving The Bridal Party the advantage once again. Rosemary tagged in, battering the Hottest Flame with forearms before hitting an exploder suplex.

Hogan crawled over to the wrong corner with Nevaeh and Havok waiting. Rosemary happily tagged in Nevaeh, giving her a chance to shut Hogan up herself. Nevaeh accepted, but a kick as she bounced off the ropes from Steelz, again, kept Steelz and Hogan in the fight.

Well, for a short while anyway. Havok scared Steelz into a wheelbarrow facebuster from Nevaeh. When Nevaeh tagged in, Havok ran in like a house on fire. The Kaiju Queen dominated both competitors with ruthless kicks, knees, and more. A gutwrench suplex nearly sent Steelz out of the ring.

.@WeAreRosemary snatches Tasha out of the air and nails a fallaway slam. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/EUMbtr3HNh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2020

Rosemary tagged Havok as she bounced off the ropes for a dive. Rosemary hit a fallaway slam on Steelz. Hogan was tossed to the floor with Havok by Valkyrie, who also sent Nevaeh outside as well. The former IMPACT Wrestling Women's Champion took out all three women near the steel ramp with a crossbody from the top.

Steelz was cut in half with a spear, and the sitout double underhook cradle drop sealed the deal.

Results: Rosemary defeated Tasha Steelz via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: A

Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan crawled back up the ramp as the other two teams faced off in the ring.

John E. Bravo was yelling at his groomsmen backstage, as they were incredibly over budget. Fallah Bahh did successfully steal the wad of cash from Hernandez last week but claimed he failed. Crazzy Steve noticed the money under Bahh's shirt, though, something that nobody else managed to catch, accusing Bahh of not being truthful.

Bahh, in a fit of rage, challenged Steve to a match on IMPACT Wrestling tonight. Bravo was so furious that he accidentally threw the stuffed dog on the floor before storming off. He came back and apologized, of course. He's not a monster.

.@steveofcrazzy is wondering if @FALLAH1 has anything to get off his chest. Like a large stack of money for example. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tYpsqkLR48 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 14, 2020

Cousin Jake asked if the remaining crew, Johnny Swinger, Alisha Edwards, and Cody Deaner, wanted to work on their special dance for the reception. He was unfortunately shot down.