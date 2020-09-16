Last week, IMPACT Wrestling saw the return of Rich Swann, who saved Tommy Dreamer from suffering a horrific fate at the hands of Eric Young. This week, Swann would speak to the fans, and hopefully, give us a positive update on his situation. The last time we saw Swann, he'd retired from professional wrestling.

This week was loaded with several great matches, including a spectacular X-Division bout between TJP and Trey Miguel. We also saw an eight-man tag in the main event as the tag division in IMPACT Wrestling continues to shine.

Tonight's IMPACT is dedicated to the memory of Barry Scott. RIP. pic.twitter.com/I3Wy2Fv6yu — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2020

The show started with an in memoriam for the late great Barry Scott. Early watchers of IMPACT Wrestling, when it was TNA, will remember Scott's incredible voice work for the intros and PPV previews in the younger days of the company. For many, he's one of the main reasons that they became a fan of this company.

After that, we had a Knockouts Tag Team Match. The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee took on Susie and Kylie Rae, who recently returned from Wrestle House. Prior to that, Kylie Rae won a Gauntlet Match, declaring her the #1 contender to Purrazzo's title.

Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee vs Susie & Kylie Rae on IMPACT Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo attempted to keep Kylie Rae on the mat, but Smiley Kylie was able to match her tit-for-tat. Purrazzo escaped an arm wrench but was quickly rolled up, nearly suffering a pinfall loss.

Kimber Lee tagged in, but suffered a similar fate against the #1 contender. IMPACT Wrestling's odd couple of Susie and Rae took out Lee with a series of running clotheslines and a double running bulldog. Lee kicked out.

Now legal, Susie told Lee that she was doing great, attempting to make another friend with Lee. That wasn't the best decision, as Lee pushed Susie into the ropes where Purrazzo caught her with a knee to the back.

IMPACT Wrestling's latest signing then focused on Susie's leg, with Kimber Lee locking in a nasty modified single leg Boston crab. Purrazzo tagged in for a double suplex, putting Susie down for a two-count.

Lee and Purrazzo tagged in and out, with Susie taking quite a lot of damage. However, Susie was able to shock Purrazzo with an inverted atomic drop/flapjack combination before finally taggin in her friend.

Kimber Lee tagged in as well, and was leveled with a series of clotheslines from Kylie Rae. The Kylie Special almost connected, but Lee caught the superkick. Rae rolled away and hit a dropkick to the face before connecting with a rolling cannonball senton in the corner.

Purrazzo came in to break the pin up, but Rae escaped, leaving the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion to crash into her own tag team partner. Lee recovered, spiking Rae with a German suplex. Susie tagged in and met the same fate, this time with a bridge.

Susie tagged out and caught Lee with a palm strike. After the Arachnarana, Susie hit the Panic Switch, picking up the win. However, those moments also seemed to nearly bring Su Yung back to the forefront of Susie's mind.

Glimpses of The Undead Bride emerged as @realsuyung picked up the win with the Panic Switch. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/9mC701xb2j — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2020

Results: Susie & Kylie Rae defeated Kimber Lee & Deonna Purrazzo via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: A-

Kylie Rae prevented Su Yung from emerging, unintentionally as she doesn't know about Susie's history. One day, probably soon, she will.

Backstage, Trey found Rohit Raju and was looking for a shot at the X-Division Championship. Raju said that as much as he'd like to give him a shot, TJP and Chris Bey are still in line. It's not under Raju's control.

Trey said he was about to knock off TJP tonight, and after that he'd be coming in for the X-Division Championship.