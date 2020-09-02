It's time for another incredible show from IMPACT Wrestling. We've got the main event, of course, with the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards defending his title against The World Class Maniac, Eric Young. However, that's not all we'll see tonight.

Both champion and challenger are among the most decorated stars in IMPACT history.



Tonight saw the finale of Wrestle House. With the whole project surrounding Rosemary wanting to get together with John E. Bravo, it's now time to put up or shut up. Rosemary faces Taya Valkyrie later on tonight for the right to Bravo. How will Wrestle House end?

Deonna Purrazzo, the self-proclaimed First Woman of IMPACT Wrestling, held a "Black Tie Celebration" tonight, hoping to get the roster to appreciate what she's brought to the company so far. Don't worry, she'll have some interruptions, including some returning IMPACT Wrestling stars.

We kicked off the night with The Draw Sami Callihan taking on Rob Van Dam.

Sami Callihan vs Rob Van Dam w/Katie Forbes on IMPACT Wrestling

While Rob Van Dam is distracted by Katie Forbes' uh...assets, Sami Callihan knocked him off the apron and into the barricade. Callihan continued to toss RVD around ringside while twerking in his face.

Forbes tried to do the same to Callihan, who wasn't having any of it. It did work out, though, as RVD was able to blindside the former IMPACT Wrestling Champion. Still, he didn't hold the upper hand for long as Forbes, again, went in for a smooch on RVD.

Thoughout the bout, it was a tale of Katie Forbes. She'd accidentally ruin her boyfriend's night, but then trip up Callihan in order to fix her mistakes. Tripping Callihan up as he ran off the apron allowed RVD to set up for the leaping leg guillotine on the barricade.

Back inside, a reverse atomic drop and facebuster set up for the Rolling Thunder. Yet again, looking for approval from Forbes, RVD was too slow, allowing Callihan to put his knees up. A kick to the knee and a low cutter planted RVD face first.

Callihan connected with a series of clotheslines. Before he could put Rob Van Dam away, another distraction from Forbes set him up for a running spinning roundhouse to the back of the head. RVD followed that up with a split legged moonsault and a leaping leg drop. As he moved to the top, Callihan cut RVD off.

A hanging cutter nearly put the ECW legend away. As Callihan set up for the Cactus Special, Forbes ran in for another distraction. Callihan, again, fell for it. However, when Rob Van Dam tried to go for the pin, he was rolled up instead with a sunset flip.

Results: Sami Callihan defeated Rob Van Dam via pinfall on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B-

After the match, Callihan was attacked by IMPACT Wrestling's It Couple. They set Callihan up in the corner so Forbes could hit two running hip attacks, with the latter one using a chair. RVD finished him off with Forbes holding the chair in front of Callihan's face as he hit the running dropkick.

Backstage, Reno Scum met up with Hernandez, hoping to get the rest of his wad of cash for taking out Rhino. Hernandez promised him that if they finished the job tonight, they'd have it all.