While Bound for Glory is a month away, IMPACT Wrestling built up a huge card for their upcoming IMPACT+ exclusive, IMPACT Wrestling Victory Road. Title matches and more were announced tonight, as the company quickly surprised its fanbase with a sudden PPV extravaganza airing this Saturday.

IMPACT Wrestling was all about tag team action this week. While we got an incredible rematch between Jordynne Grace and Tenille Dashwood, the focus this week was on what has turned into one of the greatest tag team divisions on the planet.

The Good Brothers battled The Rascalz, and The North took on Ace Austin & Madman Fulton in two spectacular tag team contests. With so many stellar teams vying for the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship, one has to wonder who will get a shot at The Motor City Machine Guns.

We kicked off the night with another tag team match, this time involving the Knockouts. With the Knockouts tag team division reviving over the summer, one has to think that we'll see the return of Knockouts Tag Team Titles in the future. If we do, these two teams could serve as the inaugural IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary vs Havok & Nevaeh on IMPACT Wrestling

Nevaeh and Taya Valkyrie started the match, with the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion getting the best of Nevaeh. Havok and Rosemary tagged in, and Rosemary took Havok down with a rebound shoulder block off the corner.

Havok booted Rosemary into the corner and followed up with a running splash. Rosemary was able to avoid a chokeslam and uranage and brought the Kaiju Queen to the corner of the Bridal Party.

Havok caught Valkyrie with an STO/clothesline combination, taking out the longest reigning IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion with ease. Nevaeh tagged in, and the duo took turns splashing Valkyrie.

A backbreaker/sliding clothesline tandem combination took Valkyrie down for the pin, but she broke out at two. Wera Loca drove Havok into the corner with some strong elbows, and made it to Rosemary for the tag.

The Demon Assassin brought down Havok with a pair of slingblades. Nevaeh rushed in only to get caught in an exploder suplex. Havok escaped the same fate, but was trapped in the Upside Down in the ropes.

A diving crossobdy connected, and Rosemary tagged Valkyrie for the double spear. As they celebrated their teamwork, Havok tagged out to Nevaeh. Rosemary was planted with a German suplex, but Valkyrie managed to save the match with the Road to Valhalla.

Results: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary defeated Nevaeh & Havok on IMPACT Wrestling.

Grade: B

During their celebration, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary were attacked by Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan. Havok and Nevaeh made the save.

"If you guys wrestled half as good as you told stories, one day you might be champions too."



There's no love lost between The Good Brothers and The Motor City Machine Guns. #IMPACTonAXSTV @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG @fakekinkade @SuperChrisSabin pic.twitter.com/TqJYc8n5yd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 30, 2020

The Good Brothers and the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions met backstage. Tensions have been high between the two teams for months, as both veteran duos have taken to "mentoring" the IMPACT Wrestling tag division in their own unique ways.

The Guns felt that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows were just getting paid to sit backstage and tell stories. Will The Good Brothers earn the respect of MCMG? What will happen when these two legendary tag teams clash?