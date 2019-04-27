Impact Wrestling results, video highlights, and analysis - 26 April 2019

Champions vs Challengers in the main event of tonight's Impact

With only one more show left until Rebellion, the stars of the Impact roster attempted to pick up a little bit of steam before Sunday. Impact World Champion Johnny Impact would team up with the Impact Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. and Fenix as they faced off against their challengers at Rebellion, Brian Cage and LAX, in six-man tag action.

We also saw Killer Kross face off against Willie Mack. After weeks of taunting and attempting to manipulate Mack, the big man had finally had enough. Tonight, he hoped to shut Kross up for good. All that plus Rosemary, Ace Austin, and the debut of the Deaners and much more.

After his betrayal of Eddie Edwards last week, we saw Eli Drake open Impact, carrying Kenny the kendo stick with him. He said that Edwards was the weak link in their team, which is why he attacked him after their loss to the Lucha Bros.

Edwards didn't let him get a lot off his chest, as he rushed the ring, managing to get Kenny back and sending Drake over the ropes. He tossed Kenny into Drake's hands and followed up with a suicide dive. Drake made it back to his feet but was pursued by Edwards, who continued to strike him across the back with the stick.

Ace Austin vs Aiden Prince

The Ace of Impact is set for action tonight's opener

Prince took Austin outside early with a hurricanrana and followed it up with a suicide dive. However, some pandering to the crowd allowed Austin to launch himself at Prince. The two continued to square off outside until Austin landed a stiff kick to the side of his jaw. He followed up with another dive, a fosbury flop, over the ropes.

Back inside, a modified neckbreaker nearly put Prince away, but he broke out of a pinfall attempt at two. In the corner, Austin delivered several elbow strikes. When Prince tried to create some space, Austin crotched him on the top and tied him into the tree of woe, choking him out on the outside.

Prince finally caught Austin with some pretty impressive offense. A few elbows to Austin followed by a single leg dropsault rocked the Ace. From the top, Aiden Prince dropped his rival with a leaping flatliner. Austin kicked out.

A 450 Splash was countered by Austin, who locked in a triangle choke. As the ref was checking on Prince, Austin cut his hand with a playing card. The Fold ended Prince's night with a loss.

Results: Ace Austin defeated Aiden Prince via pinfall.

After the match, Austin attacked Prince. However, before he could hit the Fold again, Petey Williams interfered, chasing him outside with a suicide dive and getting dropped with a Codebreaker back in the ring. Williams wasn't able to connect with the Canadian Destroyer as Austin quickly retreated.

Taya Valkyrie attacked Jordynne Grace during a workout, attempting to choke her while she was bench pressing. Grace fought back, but the cunning Knockouts Champion was too much for her, leaving her out cold after an assault with some dumbbells.

