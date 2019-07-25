Impact Wrestling Rumors: Latest update on Anthem's purchase of AXS TV

Impact Wrestling might have a new home after all!

What's the story?

The state of Impact Wrestling has not been the best in recent years.

Now, there was hope that their plight would improve, with them trying to get a proper cable platform to host their show. There was news that any hope of that happening was at an end yesterday.

However, that appears not to be the case according to a report by Mike Johnson of PW Insider.

In case you didn't know...

Setting aside the financial difficulties they have undergone in the past four years and the repeated changes in the management structure, Impact Wrestling has not done itself justice.

Given their condition, it has not helped Impact that they have been streaming their content on the Twitch platform.

The heart of the matter

Mike Johnson reported that the rumor of Impact Wrestling being in negotiations for a TV deal was incorrect, as there was something bigger at play.

Anthem Media, the parent company of Impact Wrestling, was looking to purchase AXS TV altogether. The talks apparently date back as much as three months.

They had been looking to complete a deal by early July before Slammiversary so that they would be able to make the announcement on the first Monday after the pay-per-view. However, the deal did not come to be.

It is important to note here, that Anthem purchasing AXS TV would not impact NJPW and WOW as the plan was to keep the station and the programming in place. Instead, Impact would have joined them.

Johnson said that the rumors about the negotiations being dead were incorrect as well as talks are still active. Not only this, it appears that Anthem has been looking at more than AXS TV as potential outlets. If they purchase a separate outlet, Impact will be heading there instead.

What's next?

At the moment, the negotiations are still in progress and far from over. At this stage, it is impossible to say where Impact will eventually end up.