Impact Wrestling Rumors: NFL free agent DeAngelo Williams to compete in Impact Wrestling

DeAngelo Williams will compete in a Tag Team Match at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary XV next month.

DeAngelo Williams (centre) will compete at Slammiversary

What’s the story?

NFL star DeAngelo Williams recently hinted at a return to Impact Wrestling. As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Williams will compete in a Tag Team Match at Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Slammiversary XV pay-per-view on July 2nd.

Additionally, Impact Wrestling has teased Williams’ return to the promotion.

In case you didn’t know...

DeAngelo Williams is an American football player who has competed for the Carolina Panthers and more recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 34-year-old running back has previously appeared in Impact Wrestling in a storyline involving former NFL player Moose.

The heart of the matter

If one is to believe the professional wrestling rumour mill, DeAngelo Williams will team up with Moose in order to compete in a Tag Team Match at Slammiversary next month.

It’s essential to note that although Williams and Moose were rumoured to be competing against Chris Adonis and Eli Drake, Adonis sustained an injury during the Impact tapings in Mumbai, India, and may be replaced by another wrestler at Slammiversary.

As of now, Williams is a free agent and is apparently in the process of choosing a football team to sign with. He is expected to compete at Impact Wrestling’s annual Slammiversary PPV event on July 2nd.

What’s next?

Slammiversary XV goes down at the Impact Zone in Orlando, Florida on July 2nd, and will be headlined by a title-unification bout between Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Lashley and GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron.

Author’s take

For all the flak Impact Wrestling receives, we’ve got to give them credit for surprising us with things like this.

DeAngelo Williams is an excellent athlete and I expect him to bring star power to Slammiversary come July 2nd. Besides, with Lashley and Alberto El Patron headlining, the event is most definitely set to be an exciting one.