Impact Wrestling Rumors: Potential plans for Tessa Blanchard revealed

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 15 // 28 Oct 2019, 17:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Blanchard on the rise

Tessa Blanchard is probably the biggest star in Impact Wrestling at the moment and her match with Sami Callahan possibly set the tone for the rest of her career.

According to Cageside Seats, Blanchard is set to be built up to win a men's championship in Impact Wrestling.

Who is Tessa Blanchard?

Tessa Blanchard is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer, Tully Blanchard. Tessa is the most popular star on the Impact Wrestling roster and her recent match with Sami Callahan stole the show at Slammiversary XVII. She has already won the Women's Championship and is set for bigger things in the future.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, she reflected on her rise to stardom over the last year and revealed that many people thought she got a push due to her family name.

"When I first started wrestling, people would always say ‘You’re only here because of your family name, you’re only here because of this because of that’. Anything except for hard work. I would always say my last name, it might get my foot in the door, it might get me in front of the right people, it might get me an opportunity but the second you step in the ring, it doesn’t do jack s**t for you.” (H/T 411 Mania)

Will Tessa Blanchard follow in Chyna's footsteps?

As mentioned above, Blanchard is being set up to have a Chyna-like run although it's still unclear as to which championship she could end up winning.

During the interview with Chris Van Vliet, she explained that she might make history if she wins the Impact World Championship. She further said:

Advertisement

"It’s not something that’s really been done since Chyna and that wasn’t even the world title. A lot of people compare me to her, a lot. I don’t know, I think if that were to ever happen, if that were ever to be reality, that would be another way that I can make history in my own way." (H/T 411 Mania)

It would make sense in the long run for Blanchard to have a World title run. She has surpassed the rest of the women's division and will continue to do so. If that means following the path of Chyna, so be it!

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!