×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Impact Wrestling Rumors: Top star likely finished with the company

Nicky Pags
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
61   //    09 Jul 2019, 01:37 IST

Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling

What's the story?

This past Sunday night, Impact Wrestling held its annual Slammiversary PPV which was headlined by Tessa Blanchard vs Sami Callihan in an intergender match.

The PPV, which also featured the likes of Rob Van Dam, Michael Elgin, Brian Cage and more, was met with mostly positive reviews.

Coming out of the PPV, however, PWInsider.com is reporting that Johnny Impact is likely finished with his current run in Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Johnny Impact is probably best known for his time in WWE as John Morrison, teaming with The Miz and holding the WWE Tag Team Titles. Morrison is also a three-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWE ECW Champion, and has held the WWE & World Tag Team Titles a total of five times alongside The Miz and Joey Mercury.

Following his departure from WWE, he went on to compete in Lucha Underground as Johnny Mundo and has accomplished much success in the lucha libre based promotion. Impact has remained under contract with Lucha Underground during his time in Impact Wrestling.

Johnny Impact signed with Impact Wrestling back in 2017 and is a one-time Impact Wrestling World Champion having won the gold at last year's Bound For Glory PPV.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider.com, Johnny Impact finished up his current run in Impact Wrestling at this past Sunday night's Slammiversary PPV, during which Impact faced Rich Swann for the X-Division Title.

The report furthers that Johnny Impact's contract with Impact Wrestling actually expired several weeks ago, but he wanted to finish out his feud with Rich Swann so he made the decision to remain with the company until Slammiversary.

What's next?

The PWInsider report notes that Impact Wrestling officials continue to negotiate with Johnny Impact, real name John Hennigan, with the hopes that he will re-sign with the company.

Advertisement

As of this writing, negotiations are said to be ongoing, but Hennigan's contract with Impact is indeed expired, making him an unrestricted free agent able to sign with any promotion with which he wants to work.

What do you think Johnny Impact's next move should be? Should he re-sign with Impact Wrestling or head to AEW? Perhaps return to WWE? Let us know in the comment section!

Tags:
Slammiversary John Morrison Rich Swann
Advertisement
Impact News: The reason why Sami Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard at Slammiversary
RELATED STORY
How the success of Slammiversary could change the face of professional wrestling
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Rumors: Former Impact Superstar suddenly in major demand “from every U.S. promotion”
RELATED STORY
Impact Rumors: Former WWE Star signs as producer, another talent returning
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Rumors: Eli Drake and Impact Wrestling involved in legal dispute
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE interested in signing Impact Wrestling star who got fired
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Rumors: Female Impact Wrestling star reportedly has asked to be released  
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Impact Wrestling star teases signing for All Elite Wrestling?
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results (July 5th, 2019): Ringside brawl ensues, Tessa Blanchard gets one over Sami Callihan
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Eli Drake fired from the company, possible reason revealed 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us