Impact Wrestling Rumors: Top star likely finished with the company

09 Jul 2019

Impact Wrestling

What's the story?

This past Sunday night, Impact Wrestling held its annual Slammiversary PPV which was headlined by Tessa Blanchard vs Sami Callihan in an intergender match.

The PPV, which also featured the likes of Rob Van Dam, Michael Elgin, Brian Cage and more, was met with mostly positive reviews.

Coming out of the PPV, however, PWInsider.com is reporting that Johnny Impact is likely finished with his current run in Impact Wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Johnny Impact is probably best known for his time in WWE as John Morrison, teaming with The Miz and holding the WWE Tag Team Titles. Morrison is also a three-time Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWE ECW Champion, and has held the WWE & World Tag Team Titles a total of five times alongside The Miz and Joey Mercury.

Following his departure from WWE, he went on to compete in Lucha Underground as Johnny Mundo and has accomplished much success in the lucha libre based promotion. Impact has remained under contract with Lucha Underground during his time in Impact Wrestling.

Johnny Impact signed with Impact Wrestling back in 2017 and is a one-time Impact Wrestling World Champion having won the gold at last year's Bound For Glory PPV.

The heart of the matter

According to PWInsider.com, Johnny Impact finished up his current run in Impact Wrestling at this past Sunday night's Slammiversary PPV, during which Impact faced Rich Swann for the X-Division Title.

The report furthers that Johnny Impact's contract with Impact Wrestling actually expired several weeks ago, but he wanted to finish out his feud with Rich Swann so he made the decision to remain with the company until Slammiversary.

What's next?

The PWInsider report notes that Impact Wrestling officials continue to negotiate with Johnny Impact, real name John Hennigan, with the hopes that he will re-sign with the company.

As of this writing, negotiations are said to be ongoing, but Hennigan's contract with Impact is indeed expired, making him an unrestricted free agent able to sign with any promotion with which he wants to work.

What do you think Johnny Impact's next move should be? Should he re-sign with Impact Wrestling or head to AEW? Perhaps return to WWE? Let us know in the comment section!