Impact Wrestling News: Bound For Glory Has Officially Sold Out

2018 has been an impressive year for America's number 2 wrestling company

Impact Wrestling continues to build momentum after tickets sold out for its upcoming pay per view. The Bound for Glory event will take place at the Melrose Ballroom in New York on the 14th of October.

Tickets still remain on sale for the post pay per view TV tapings and the company is currently offering a combo price of $50 which will provide you with access on both nights.

Impact Wrestling has made a big comeback ever since Don Callis and Scott D'Amore took charge of the company. Close on the heels of a fantastic Slammiversary, Impact has done it once again!

It is impressive that Impact Wrestling has managed to sell out the PPV both a month in advance and despite the fact that only two matches have been so far announced. It is assumed that the weekly show on Pop TV will put together the remainder of the card over the next few weeks. Wrestling fans will expect another stellar event especially on the heels of the incredibly well received Slammiversary XVI event.

It seems that the two matches that have been already announced will be the most notable events at the PPV. Months of tension and war have been brewing between the OGz and LAX and this could signal the end of the feud.

The company has also invested a lot of time in building Austin Aries as World Champion since his return from the WWE. He has recently received support from both Moose and Killer Kross but is unlikely that this alliance will last long.

Fans can also expect a Knockouts title defence from Tessa Blanchard. This may be against the returning Taya Valkyrie or even Rosemary if she has overcame her injury issues.

Current matches scheduled for Bound for Glory 2018 are shown below.

Six man tag team warfare match:

The Latin American Xchange (Santana, Ortiz and Konnan) VS The OGz (Homicide, Hernandez and Eddie Kingston)

Singles Match for the Impact World Championship:

Austin Aries (Champion) VS Johnny Impact

