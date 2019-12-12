Impact Wrestling's Joey Ryan comments on AEW's effect on the wrestling industry

Impact Wrestling star Joey Ryan was a guest on Collider Live where he discussed his career, his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry and AEW in particular. Ryan believes that AEW's rise has actually had a positive effect on the wrestling industry.

When asked about working with Cody Rhodes, the conversation turned to the work he was doing with AEW. Ryan said that they were all his friends and that AEW has given wrestlers options which causes talent rates go up. He explains,

"Those guys are all my friends and I love them to death. I am happy for the industry, because now there's options. There's bidding for talent and the talent rates go up."

Joey Ryan was then asked if that affected him. He responded and said,

"It affects me on the independent level because a lot of these guys are under exclusive contracts, so there's not as many main independent guys on the scene. So, it gets me more offers, which can up my rate as well. So, it effects the whole industry. Everything trickles down from the top."

Joey Ryan's comments make perfect sense. Since the rise of AEW, there has been a bidding war for talent. It will be interesting how things turn out over the new few years.