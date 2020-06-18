IMPACT Wrestling's Kiera Hogan on working with Tasha Steelz, bringing back the Knockouts Tag Team Championships & more (Exclusive)

In an exclusive interaction Sportskeeda's Darren Paltrowitz, the IMPACT Wrestling star opened up on myriad of topics.

Kiera Hogan has her eyes set on IMPACT Wrestling gold in the immediate future.

Tasha Steelz (left) and Kiera Hogan (right) / Photo courtesy of IMPACT Wrestling and Josh Mathews

IMPACT Wrestling has been in the news a lot lately, as it continues to air its flagship weekly two-hour program IMPACT! every week airing on AXS TV. Meanwhile, the company announced that it renewed its long-running broadcast deal with Mexico City-based MVS Comunicaciones MVStv earlier this week. One of the IMPACT stars who regularly has people talking is Kiera Hogan.

Kiera Hogan made her IMPACT Wrestling debut in February 2018, defeating Impact Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness -- now NXT star Chelsea Green -- in a non-title match. She has ultimately battled the likes of Taya Valkyrie, Tessa Blanchard, Su Yung and Jordynne Grace, and as of late has been pairing up alongside Tasha Steelz.

Last year Sportskeeda spoke with Kiera Hogan when she was in Chicago for both Bound For Glory and her Coming-Out Party. This time around on June 17, 2020, I spoke with Kiera Hogan in the midst of COVID-19 about her work with Tasha Steelz, her makeup-related aspirations -- which can be followed via Instagram at and IMPACT Wrestling as a whole.

Our conversation is embedded (and partially-transcribed) below.

On working with Tasha Steelz:

Kiera Hogan: We'd done tournaments, we'd done a couple of shows together. I've wrestled her before. We were pretty familiar with each other before she got signed to IMPACT. Her signing with IMPACT was a big win for us, and putting us together was even more perfect, as you can see. It's going very well.

People are going to enjoy us as a whole, as a team, as characters. On TV we're super-entertaining, we're literally being ourselves, and it's so much fun working with her. I enjoy it.

On if she and Tasha Steelz would go for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships if ever brought back:

Kiera Hogan: I hope they come back very soon... I think that with all of the new faces coming into IMPACT, all the alliances that are brewing and getting together, I think it writes itself. Why not bring the Knockouts Tag Titles back?

Did you guys enjoy @impactwrestling last night? The match I sat out for was alright I guess but my outfit was way more important period 🔥#HottestFlame #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/PbXSPGTS7M — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) June 17, 2020

Deonna [Purrazzo] can just come in, cut the line and go straight for the Knockouts Championship, so what are the rest of us gonna do? Just stand around and twiddle our thumbs? Bring back the Knockouts Tag Titles. Not to toot our own horns, but Tasha and I are going to take them regardless. Definitely bring them back so we can have a little bit of competition.

On looking good during COVID-19:

Kiera Hogan: Well, I have to say, my girlfriend [Diamante], she's very supportive when it comes to what I need and just being there for me. When it came time to getting it together and nothing was open, we had to figure out how to make my cool hair still be cool, even with nobody being able to help us.

She's definitely been my biggest support system when it comes to being in quarantine. She's keeping me motivating, trying to get me to workout, so I have to thank her, honestly. If It wasn't for her, I would probably be a mess. (laughs)