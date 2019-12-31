Impact Wrestling's parent company Anthem to bring exciting AXS content to the UK & Ireland

Duff McKagan jams with Sammy Hagar (Photo credit: AXS TV)

Anthem Sports and Entertainment Inc., the parent company of Impact Wrestling and Fight Network UK has a treat for its audience in the United Kingdom and Ireland with four hours of additional content every week. This will be sourced from AXS TV, which is an American Network, recently in the news as the new home for Impact Wrestling.

While the content is not necessarily wrestling specific, it will be the lead-in for popular shows such as Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Well-known programs such as Rock & Roll Roadtrip with Sammy Hagar, Tom Green Live and The Top Ten revealed will be broadcast between 7-9 PM on Wednesday and Friday nights, on Showcase TV.

Viewers may find Showcase TV on Sky channel 192, Freesat channel 161 and www.tvplayer.com. This new programming schedule will kick off with Tom Green Live as well as Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar, which will feature members of Guns n' Roses.

Rock legend Sammy Hagar, who is best known as the vocalist for Van Halen, had this to say about the show.

“Something that’s always bugged me is that fans get to see us either onstage in concert or in interviews, and that’s about it. There’s so much cool,history-making stuff that happens off stage that fans have never really had access to, but I do."