Final match predictions for Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary 2020

It seems that Impact Wrestling can do no wrong right now. The company has been booking intriguing storylines and has been firing on all cylinders recently. The teasers for the upcoming Slammiversary PPV, including the debut/return of many WWE Superstars who were released recently, have got the wrestling world talking, generating interest even from non-Impact fans.

Expectations are high from Impact's annual PPV, and if the match card is anything to go by, we're in for a memorable event. All eyes will be on Slammiversary to see which released WWE Superstars appear, and if booked well, Impact can be sure of increasing their audience and joining the 'big leagues' once again.

So without further ado, allow me to predict the match card for Impact's annual extravaganza, also known as Slammiversary:

Honorable mention: TJP, Fallah Bahh and The Deaners vs. Reno Scum and XXXL

Will we have this mammoth clash at Slammiversary?

Given the recent storyline developments, this seems to be the match that may be added to this year's card. Reno Scum has been at odds with TJP and Fallah Bahh for quite some time now, with both teams brawling all over the arena last week. Another exciting development this week was XXXL snapping on The Deaners after the latter defeated them in a tag bout. Both these rivalries can be clubbed together to give us a massive eight-man tag team match for Slammiversary.

The only reason this match makes the honorable mention and not the actual card is that it has not been announced by Impact yet, and given the stacked card that has been planned for Slammiversary, these tag-team rivalries may be pushed forward to the next PPV. If this match does take place at Slammiversary, though, expect the heels to get the win in order to further the storylines.

Winners: Reno Scum and XXXL