Slammiversary is finally here, and IMPACT Wrestling delivered on some fantastic surprises! Former world champions, former X-Division and Tag Team Champions, and some new faces to the land of IMPACT.

Tonight, we would crown a new IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. However, who would be the fourth man in the Slammiversary main event? There was a lot to get to in this stacked seven-match card.

We kicked off Slammiversary with the open challenge by The Rascals. With the announcement of the Good Brothers signing to IMPACT Wrestling this morning, most assumed they'd be the ones facing Wentz and Dez.

However, at Slammiversary, we saw the incredible return of the legendary Motor City Machine Guns Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley!

Slammiversary Open Challenge: The Rascals vs The Motor City Machine Guns

Wentz and Shelley started the match, with it looking like a stalemate early on. Dez and Chris Sabin tagged in, leading Sabin getting first blood with a clothesline. Dez responded with a hurricanrana that launched Sabin to the floor.

Alex Shelley tried to break up the dive, but was instead lit up by The Rascalz with a fantastic kicking combination. Sabin rolled back in for the same treatment, nearly getting pinned by Wentz. A picture perfect standing dropkick put Sabin down for two. Dez and Wentz tagged in and out, hitting a series of tope atomicos on the former X-Division Champion.

A distraction from Shelley allowed Sabin to rock Wentz with a dropkick in the ropes. Shelley held him for a punt on the floor. Dez met the same fate, as The Guns left The Rascalz in a heap on the floor. From here, the Motor City Machine Guns absolutely dominated Wentz, as a series of double team maneuvers left him far away from his corner and fighting on fumes.

Wentz was able to create some separation with a handspring enziguri, sending Shelley to the corner. Sabin tagged in but couldn't stop Dez from getting in the match as well. A striking combination set up Dez for a stunning standing dropkick. He used a kneeling Sabin to leap off and knock Shelley off the apron.

Shelley made the save on Sabin, but The Rascalz sent both members of the former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions to opposite corners, taking it to them with a pair of launching missile dropkicks. Shelley was hit with a backbreaker/double stomp, but Sabin broke up the pinfall.

Wentz set up for a Swanton but was blocked by Shelley's knees. Dez tagged in and got turned inside out with a German suplex. Sabin was back in and caught a dazed Dez with a missile dropkick to the back of the neck.

Dez was hit with a superkick/forearm combo, leading to another close call. Luckily for The Rascalz, Wentz drove Shelley onto Sabin, breaking up the pin. The Guns lit up Wentz a series of running dropkicks.

Dez was finished off with the AFCS Rush and The Death Bomb, giving The Motor City Machine Guns an excellent victory in their return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary.

Results: The Motor Citey Machine Guns defeated The Rascalz via pinfall at Slammiverasry.

Grade: A

The Motor City Machine Guns are back, and one has to wonder if they'll be watching the Tag Team Title match on Slammiversary tonight.