Impact Wrestling star spotted at WWE Royal Rumble

27 Jan 2020, 06:21 IST

Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie was spotted tonight at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas from where this year's Royal Rumble is taking place. Taya who is also the reigning Impact Knockouts Champion is the wife of WWE SmackDown Superstar John Morrison who recently re-signed with the company.

Taya took to Twitter to post a picture of herself along with fellow professional wrestler Heather Monroe. In her post, Taya made it clear that she is there to support her husband John Morrison who will be a part of the Men's Royal Rumble match.

This is not the first time we have seen wrestlers from other promotions coming to WWE to support their loved ones. AEW star Britt Baker was seen in attendance supporting her boyfriend and NXT Champion Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: WarGames last year.

After John Morrison signed with WWE, Taya showed her support and was met with a response from former WWE Superstar and current Backstage analyst Paige who asked Valkyrie to follow in Morrison's footsteps and join WWE. When Morrison left WWE, he went on to hone his craft in other independent promotions such as Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

Even though Morrison is in WWE, there is no word as to whether or not Taya will join WWE. However, would you like to see Taya inside a WWE ring? Sound off in the comments.