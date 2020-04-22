What are the stars of IMPACT Wrestling up to?

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the entire globe, with millions of people out of work, while countries have shut down in an effort to curb the rampant spread of the coronavirus. The wrestling world, not surprisingly, has taken a major hit throughout this crisis, completely separating the wrestlers from their fanbases.

However, that's allowed these performers to connect with everyone in a different way. You can go to your favorite wrestler's Twitter, Instagram or other social media page, and you'll surely find some interesting new content made to help keep everyone sane during these months of social distancing, isolation, and quarantine.

IMPACT Wrestling has done just that, as they've recently kickstarted the #URTheIMPACT campaign, promoting a series of wrestler-created videos encouraging people to stay at home during this troubling time.

The incredibly talented roster of IMPACT Wrestling has come together to spread awareness, safety tips, and a little levity in this despairing time that we're living in at the moment. In the video above, IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Tag Team Champions The North, and a dozen of IMPACT's stars took part in a video that was posted to their YouTube page back in March.

Since then, the Tuesday night talents have taken to social media with the #URTheIMPACT and #StayAtHome hashtags in order to help provide insight on their lives and even entertain the masses as best they can.

Adam Thornstowe scrubs away the scum for COVID-19

While you may know him best as one half of IMPACT Wrestling's Reno Scum, Adam Thornstowe is also an emergency room worker at his local hospital. Thornstowe revealed that he's, thankfully, been able to spend quite a lot of time with his family, including his wife, who is also a healthcare worker, and their children.

Between working 40-60 hours a week at the hospital right now, @Thornstowe_Scum is still trying to find valuable family time at home.



Such an important reminder of why we should stay safe, #StayAtHome and support our healthcare professionals right now. #URTheIMPACT pic.twitter.com/mozpLiMBF7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 18, 2020

Anyone that's currently in Thornstowe's field or near it knows just how taxing it can be during this crisis. It's difficult, to say the least. We here at Sportskeeda would like to thank him, and all healthcare professionals, for everything they've done during this worldwide pandemic.

Another day in the life of Moose and Sami Callihan

Another IMPACT star that's joined in the #URTheImpact campaign is Mr. IMPACT Wrestling himself, Moose. The former Grand Champion revealed in a short 100-second video how he's been spending his time at home with his wife.

Daily workouts, pick-up games of volleyball, video games, and some nice casual reading are all great ways to pass the time while we're stuck at home for the time being.

We all have to #StayAtHome right now and we're all in this together - @TheMooseNation gave us a glimpse into his current everyday life at home. #URTheIMPACT pic.twitter.com/dTlboMqbLA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 17, 2020

Be like Moose, and find your own way to help pass the time as best you can. Like he said, though we're all apart, we're all in this together. Hopefully, you'll manage better than the Draw, Sami Callihan seems to be handling things.

People might be wondering - what's "The Draw" @TheSamiCallihan doing to keep himself sane while he sits at home in quarantine. #URTheIMPACT #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/AaVkhlsoUl — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 19, 2020

How have you been spending your time? Found some new hobbies to keep you entertained, or are you one of the many essential workers keeping the world afloat during this time? Hop onto Twitter and let the world know with the #StayAtHome and #URTheIMPACT hashtags.