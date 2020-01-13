Impact Wrestling Superstar shares picture from hospital room after vicious match with WWE veteran Rhyno

WWE legend Rhyno

At Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, former WWE Superstar Rhyno faced Moose in a singles match. The two have been feuding for a while now and their rivalry came to a head at the event. Moose was able to come away with the win narrowly, but not before he suffered enough damage to have been put in the treatment room.

He shared a picture on Twitter from his hospital room, in obviously bad shape, asking if he had 'really' won at the end of the night.

Did I really win tonight??? pic.twitter.com/6vxpxh5BMt — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) January 13, 2020

The match was extremely hard-hitting and saw both Superstars put their bodies through a lot, although it was Moose who suffered more damage.

At one point it appeared that Rhyno would be the one winning after he hit the Gore on Moose through a table set up in the corner. Unfortunately, the referee was also hit by the move, and by the time another referee made his way out, Moose had recovered enough to kick out.

He eventually went on to win the match with the help of a Spear and came away with the bragging rights, although it does appear that he does not really feel like the winner from his hospital room.