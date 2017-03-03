Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Alberto El Patron debuts at Impact Tapings

'Alberto De Patron' has debuted.

Alberto El Patron is another ring name for Alberto Del Rio.

According to a spoiler from wrestlinginc.com, Alberto El Patron made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. He appeared on the show as, “Alberto De Patron,” and laid out a challenge to TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Bobby Lashley, for a match.

De Patron and Lashley are scheduled to face each other on the first show of the television tapings that are taking place tonight, presumably in the main event.

We had speculated earlier that Alberto would not be coming into Impact Wrestling, but that is clearly not the case, as Twitter photos were posted earlier today by Ed Nordholm that showed Alberto talking with Jeff Jarrett.

Now, with the news that he’s made his debut for the company at the tapings, it’s interesting to speculate on what may be next for the former WWE Champion. The match between he and Lashley is sure to be good to great, as the styles of both wrestlers would seem to mesh well upon first glance.

Surely, he’ll be a mainstay of the main event for Impact going forward, but will it be as TNA World Champion?

Stay tuned for more on this story as it develops.