Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Impact Wrestling viewership sees significant increase this week

Impact Wrestling ratings improve after Alberto El Patron's second appearance for the company.

LAX returned to Impact Wrestling this week, attacking ‘The Decay’. (* Credits- Impact Wrestling)

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling’s ratings saw a significant increase in viewership, with its 3/16 episode drawing 3,44,000 viewers. This number trumps last week’s 2,92,000 viewers and breaks the record for Impact’s highest drawing episode this year, surpassing the 2/16 episode that drew about 3,25,000 viewers.

Here’s a brief recap of this week’s episode that featured the second appearance of Alberto El Patron on the show.

In case you didn’t know...

After TNA/Impact Wrestling underwent a recent change of ownership, new owners ‘Anthem Sports and Entertainment’ are pulling out all the stops in order to best their competition, recruiting the services of the likes of ex-WWE stars with the most prominent among them Alberto El Patron (WWE’s Alberto Del Rio).

The heart of the matter:

This week’s episode featured El Patron taking on Ethan Carter 3, Cody Rhodes hyping up his ongoing rivalry against Moose and the return of LAX who blindsided the ‘Decay’. It also featured the Allie-Braxton Sutter-Lauren Van Ness storyline with Sienna getting involved.

It’s essential to note that the TV viewership peaked during the ADR-EC3 matchup. Let’s take a look at the Impact Wrestling ratings for the past 5 weeks:

This week: 3,44,000

March 9th: 2,92,000

March 2nd: 2,93,000

February 23rd: 2,75,000

February 16th: 3,25,000

What’s next?

Impact Wrestling will broadcast its next episode on Thursday, March 23rd.

Author’s take

With a few big-names such as Bruce Prichard, Dutch Mantel aka Zeb Colter and Jeff Jarrett being actively involved with the company over the course of the past few weeks, the fledgeling enterprise seems to be fighting tooth-and-nail in order to stay relevant in the professional wrestling business.

Furthermore, with Jose Rodriguez aka Alberto El Patron working his second match under the Impact banner, the television ratings seem to have improved, at least to a certain extent.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com