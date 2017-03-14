Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Matt Hardy responds to Anthem's legal threats on Twitter

Anthem vs. The Hardys continues to boil over....

This basically sums up Matt Hardy’s reaction to Anthem’s antics...

What’s the story?

Anthem has sent a cease and desist to Ring Of Honor to prevent the Hardy Boyz from using their Broken gimmick at the 15th Anniversary pay per view show this past Friday. Reby Hardy went on quite the epic rant on Twitter this weekend following the event. aiming her hate at Anthem.

Below is a particular tweet from Reby that Matt would later respond to:

UPDATE: TNA sending "spooky" letters to cable providers threatening to sue if they air Hardys. Trying to screw ROH & ruin wrestling for fans — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 11, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Anthem claims that it owns the Hardy’s Broken gimmick. Reby Hardy has claimed many times on Twitter that they do not own the gimmick, and that Matt has trademarked Broken Matt Hardy. The Hardys played it safe at the ROH 15th Anniversary pay per view and did not use the gimmick at the event.

The heart of the matter

Broken Matt Hardy, who is usually a man of many words, had only one in this particular situation, “unacceptable”. While it’s hard to say exactly why he used the words he did, there is a good chance that he is referring to the pro wrestling fans that Anthem has hurt as a result of this cease and desist.

What’s next?

The Hardys are involved in the latest round of television tapings with Ring Of Honor, so we will see the fallout of their win at the 15th Anniversary show leading up to their match with the Young Bucks at Supercard of Honor during WrestleMania weekend.

From there it will remain to be seen if they stay at Ring Of Honor or head to the WWE. Many speculate that they will be in the WWE after WrestleMania.

Author’s take

Anthem has only itself to blame in this situation because they waited until the last minute to deal with the Hardys before letting the contracts expire. It was the same reason Drew Galloway left as well.

It’s been said before, but nobody wins in this situation. Anthem really can’t use the Broken gimmick on someone else, even if it was deemed to be the owner. Preventing the Hardys from using the gimmick hurts wrestling fans who will be deprived of one of the best gimmicks in a decade.

