Impact Wrestling(TNA) Spoilers: Alberto Del Rio becomes new World Heavyweight Champion

What an epic debut!

As we noted earlier, Alberto El Patron made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight and was scheduled for a match with TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Bobby Lashley. There was reportedly some controversy with the finish of the match. However, Alberto El Patron was announced as the New TNA World Heavyweight Champion after the match.

Scoop #54: 2 ref bumps and probably a dusty finish, stay tuned — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

Scoop #55: Hebner and Stiffler fighting over who the champion is, Earl out to settle this pic.twitter.com/FKKtYKR0Dg — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

Scoop #56: Bruce Prichard and other Impact officials out to try and figure this out pic.twitter.com/RW4Pq7QIzF — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

Scoop #57: Alberto is leaving with the belt pic.twitter.com/Edl7gkWP78 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) March 3, 2017

The episode that was taped is expected to air next Thursday. Thus, the fans would have to wait until then to witness the title change. De Patron, as he’s now known, couldn’t have asked for a better debut as he’s won the strap on his first night on the job. We congratulate the former WWE star.

According to PWInsider, Patron and the Impact officials worked out a deal a few days back to facilitate a debut and it seems the former WWE Star put forth a big demand. Reports of Impact dropping the ball on Patron were doing the rounds a few days back, but all of that can be put to rest now and how!

Stay tuned for more on this story as it develops.